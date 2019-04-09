How Kim Kardashain Changed Vito Glazers Life With One Post

Kim Kardashian West is quickly becoming more famous for her causes than her controversies

April 9, 2019 6 min read

Kim Kardashain did a promotion for some brands and internet personalities on her Instagram. An American entrepreneur named Vito Glazers had an extraordinary outcome from being included.

Kim Kardashian West is quickly becoming more famous for her causes than her controversies. She is on the record for regularly donating to more than twenty charities, and has been vocal about homelessness, mental health, and sex tafficking. In September of last year she made headlines for visiting the White House and discussing prison reform with President Donald Trump and Rolling Stone referred to her as an activist.

Influence is not something the Kardashians have ever lacked. The 38 year media personality, wife, and mother of three children has over 130 million followers on Instagram alone. Her 21 year old sister Kylie Jenner, was just named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes and boasts 131 million ravenous fans of her own. Kylie reportedly makes $1 million per paid Instagram post, while Kim has made headlines year after year for her six and seven figure tweets. Posts and tweets from social media celebrities have the power to change lives, and one post Kim recently made has helped an entrepreneur named Vito Glazers build exactly the platform he needed to change his life, and maybe even the lives of many other people whose stories are going unheard.

33 year old Vito Glazers, who was included in one post about a giveaway on Kardashian’s page, is no stranger to success or attention. He was a well known millennial entrepreneur and even appeared in several reality shows, including a WE TV show titled Mystery Millionaire and Bravo’s Below Deck. He has also spent more than a year leading a team that has been producing a documentary film about one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and controversial characters, Ron Jeremy, titled Too Big For TV.

But aside from the success in his career, Glazers confided that he has been burdened by debts accrued from having to fight for custody of his son, a quiet fight that affects more than 10 million parents in America, mostly fathers. He donated whatever time, energy and resources he had remaining to fight for legislative changes that would remove the gender bias from parenting laws, but just did not have enough influence.

However, after one post on Instagram from Kim Kardashian, his luck has quickly turned around. Within less than three days of her post, he was swarmed with new prospective clients, several partnership offers from brands, and had obtained over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Here is his exclusive interview:

There are many rags-to-riches stories out there. What makes yours unique?

Like many people out there, I was facing a lot of problems and going through some pretty hard times. Luckily I have my family and some very good friends who I can finally pay back for all their help. I kept working hard and never giving up, but it just did not seem like I would ever be able to get ahead again.

This story gives people hope and I think that is the reason people are excited about it. To go from being upside down and feeling powerless to having a new audience of over 100,000 fans and potential customers is amazing. I want to thank Kim Kardashian and everyone who helped and was involved.

As someone who made it, what is the one thing that played the biggest role in your success?

The one thing that played the biggest role in this succeeding was being prepared. There was a lot of brands and people featured in the same promotion with Kim but everyone’s results varied. When I found out I was being included in this, I had no idea what to expect, but I knew I had to do everything possible to be prepared for anything.

When Kim made the post and the followers started flooding in, I immediately started engaging my new audience. I did a long Ask Me Anything on my story, started doing free and paid shoutouts, and even started doing my own giveaways, giving the money I had earned from the shoutouts to people who seemed like they really needed it. Doing that just got people even more excited and interested in what else I had to offer.

Having more than 100,000 people following and messaging you may seem like a lot to a normal person. Do you consider yourself an extrovert?

Public speaking is most people’s biggest fear. I would not necessarily consider myself an extrovert, but I have realized that everything worth having is on the other side of fear. The biggest lesson I would love to teach people when it comes to public speaking or anything else, is to put faith over fear. The thing about both faith and fear, is that they similarly require believing in something you can not see.

As soon as I focused on my faith, I was able to get out there and start engaging people. My mission now is to help provide people the courage and the platform to be able to share their stories and build audiences by collaborating with me personally, working with another celebrity, or using one of my programs.

What do you have to say to critics of the Kardashians and other social media celebrities?

Whenever I hear anybody criticizing a celebrity or influencer, the first thing I remind them is that most people only hate on people more successful than they are. The entire Kardashian family is a powerhouse of influence that continues to grow in strength and strategy.

Social media influencers are a new type of celebrity, which I personally feel will replace traditional Hollywood celebrities of the past. People like following social media celebrities because it is like having a constant, easy to consume, on-demand, reality show on your phone. But it can also be used as a platform to influence, educate, connect with others and spread ideas for the betterment of humanity.

So now that things have turned around for you so quickly, what are your plans for the future?

My plans for the future revolve completely around helping people tell their stories and become influencers within their field of experience. I want to leverage this gift that Kim has given me and make sure it benefits others as much as possible. Every Tuesday night I am going to be hosting a live stream on my Instagram where people can tune in live and ask questions about how to take their story and share it with the world.

I plan to keep using any platform I have to promote true equality and try to make it easier for fathers to be in their children’s lives. My message to anyone reading this, is that if you feel a calling to share a message with the world, act on it. Overcome your fear and get your story out there, you never know who you might influence, or who’s life you may change.