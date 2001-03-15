Reality Check

Get your online business started the right way

March 15, 2001 1 min read

No matter what you read or watch these days, hype about the rise and fall of Internet companies seems to dominate the news. If you're thinking about building an e-business, how do you cut through the hype and get to the reality of going digital?

"Don't follow the large online businesses and assume that obtaining profitability isn't as important as building a brand or creating a buzz," advises Jodi Turek, co-founder and President of Womensforum.com, a network of independently owned women's Web sites. "If your business can't see its way to profitability and you have no real plan to get there, don't even begin."

The rules of building a sound business still apply. You don't want your company to be just another headline about an e-company crashing and burning, do you? Didn't think so!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.