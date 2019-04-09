10 New Brighter & Breezer Menswear Items To Add To Your Summer Collection

No matter how you plan to spend your Summer, these items will give you the perfect vibe and make heads turn

Summer has begun and Mr Sun is all set to showcase its cruel tricks on us. While we love being sunkissed, it is one love we wish one could escape during Summer. The hot season has begun and it brings lots of new hope, promises, and challenges along with it. While some factors are out of our control, one thing we can always manage is our wardrobe.

With Sunny season around, it is time to play with colourful, brighter and breezier clothes. Get-set-ready to stock your season’s look. To simply your look, we have pulled out our look-book which gives you fabulous tips. What summer blazer to buy to which slips-on needs your attention, we have collaborated must 10 for you. Buy these and we bet you are sorted for next six months without a doubt.

Graphic/ Printed Shorts

Haven’t we all had enough of solid colours? How about opting for something that’s not your usual but adds a fun dash to your mundane collection? Sport these printed short with plain polo t-shirt and you are all set for an outing.

Bright Polos

Well, we just spoke about pairing your shorts with polos, it goes without a say that you need these in your collection. Buy some bright polos to pair with your jeans, chinos and linen pants. Why polos? They do not just make you look smart but at the same time are the saviour when you are clueless about what to wear.

Floral Shirt

While floral shirt might not be your favourite pick, Summer is the best time to get out of your comfort zone and experiment with things you haven’t done before. It takes you to edge but never overboard when paired with a plain cotton pant or denim. And to be honest, what is a summer wardrobe without a floral shirt?

Animal Print Shoes

We are not asking you to go all out and get jazzy. You ain’t Karan Johar nor Ranveer Singh, but we all love fashion in our own way. If you think these shoes need you to be bold, you haven’t got the basic rule of fashion right yet. All you need is some confidence and swag to carry it like a pro. If you are confident, nothing can stop you. When wearing these shoes, make sure everything else is in a neutral tone. Too much print can spoil the look you are trying to carry on the first place.

Aviators

With Sun beaming directly into our eyes, we certainly require a perfect pair of aviators. Give your usual sunglasses a break, opt for something on similar lines and take your look a notch higher.

Sliders

Ah….as the temperature rises, there will be days when all you would want is to wear those pool sliders and roam around the city like its no-one’s business. The USP of these is they can be paired with anything and everything, but make sure you have got yourself a pedicure.

6 Button Double Breasted Blazer

You already have a single button and three button blazers. So it is the right time to invest in a six-button blazer and move around those summer weddings like a bee.

Sport Shoes

Health and fitness is still our priority and you do need a perfect shoe that can take you on those low-intensity runs. When buying sports shoes make sure you buy the right sole that stays closer to the ground after all you are running around the city.

Solid Jeans

Get over ripped and faded denim. We know they look good, but this Summer go for classic wear because you can never go wrong with it.

Sneakers

We all have those casual Fridays and Saturdays at work. Just make sure you opt for leather top pair, avoid wearing suede ones unless you are going for clubbing. The last thing you want is smelly toes filling the air.