My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Givenchy's latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection is out, and it's undeniably one that deserves a place in your wardrobe.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Givenchy
Image credit: Givenchy
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Givenchy’s latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection is out, and it’s undeniably one that deserves a place in your wardrobe. British designer Clare Waight Keller’s first standalone collection for the French label brings in couture and Parisian influences in the ready-to-wear line.

Taking in long and sharp silhouettes with a definite touch of refinement, it’s exemplified in the single and double-breasted suits, as well as embellished pieces in embroidered leather in bold hues of violet, fuchsia, and blue, along with prime shades of black, navy, and beige, plus textures including crinkled leather, bonded fabric, and subtle hand-beading. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Ascots & Chapels

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Randi Zuckerberg's Rule of 3 Can Help You Maintain Work-Life Balance

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer

Lifestyle

What Hollywood Taught Me About Business and Reputation