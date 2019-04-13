The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Givenchy's latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection is out, and it's undeniably one that deserves a place in your wardrobe.

April 13, 2019

Givenchy’s latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection is out, and it’s undeniably one that deserves a place in your wardrobe. British designer Clare Waight Keller’s first standalone collection for the French label brings in couture and Parisian influences in the ready-to-wear line.

Taking in long and sharp silhouettes with a definite touch of refinement, it’s exemplified in the single and double-breasted suits, as well as embellished pieces in embroidered leather in bold hues of violet, fuchsia, and blue, along with prime shades of black, navy, and beige, plus textures including crinkled leather, bonded fabric, and subtle hand-beading.

