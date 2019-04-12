OpenBanking: Meet the Fintech Startup that Claims to be India's First Neo-Bank

Anish Achuthan, during his previous stint, discovered that traditional banks are not ready to solve new-age problems as their infrastructure is built on legacy systems

April 12, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today’s age of digitisation, it is all about the customer and improving his/her experience. To achieve this goal, banks and fintech companies have started looking at innovation as a team. This change in the ecosystem has invented the concept of neo banking which can be rightly dubbed as the new era of the banking industry.

Anish Achuthan has been an entrepreneur most of his life. Before starting one of India’s first neo-banking platform Open, he co-founded three fintech startups, of which two were acquired.

But during his previous stint, he dealt with a lot of small businesses and realised banking is pain area for these companies. SMEs often struggle with cash flow management while they use multiple interfaces for services like a payment gateway, separate invoicing software, accounting tools as against an integrated platform.

He also discovered that traditional banks are not ready to solve this problem as their infrastructure is built on legacy systems. Additionally, they often fail to cater to the requirements of new-age businesses and continue to monetise their larger clients.

Achuthan saw this opportunity to start a digital bank focusing on the SMEs. However, considering getting a banking license in India for a startup is next to impossible, the serial entrepreneur started studying neo-banks operating in Europe and the US.

“There are more than 16 neo banking companies globally and most of them are doing really well. In other words, banks are open to partner with neo banks and clients are open to adopting a digital bank. So we felt like, there is a good opportunity to bring this model to the Indian market as domestic SMEs are adopting online services more than ever,” he said to Entrepreneur India.

The Neo-Outlook to Open Banking

After a year of piloting, the neo-bank launched its services partnering with ICICI Bank and presently has almost 11 banks as partners. Open has also crossed around USD 4 billion of analyzed transactions revenues on the platform.

He adds, “Most of the banks now realize that open banking is the next big thing. They understand that banks should remain as a platform and other fintech companies should build the experience. Even PSUs like SBI and Bank of Baroda have actually created their own open banking platform and are putting up great teams to talk about it.”

With bankers now discussing to open their APIs for fintech startups to build solutions around it, Achuthan opines that there is a lot of opportunities for businesses to innovate with open banking,

“Neo- banking is not just about financial inclusion, it's also about bundling banking services with other financial services. So in India, neo banking can work as an extension to solve for the financial inclusion challenges. Secondly, we are seeing fintech start-ups build niche solutions focusing on blue collar jobs and that’s the way forward,” he added.

The Bottle Necks

Considering RBI and government agenda to digitalise banking service, one would believe starting a neo banking startup is an easy job. But the case is otherwise.

Achuthan says getting a banking partner is difficult. “You may have heard the banks are open to fintech partnership but in reality along with multiple departments in the bank and each of this could take up to 12 to 15 months. And if at all they partner, they may or may not have the technical capabilities to adopt your solutions,” he pointed out.

Furthermore, the founder explains that getting access to the right information is one of the biggest challenges because regulation around the subject is still in the grey areas and there are multiple interpretations to it.

“However, unlike cryptocurrency, the RBI is very much committed to helping banks and fintech working together and hence, with time there would clarity around multiple banking regulations,” he noted.

With open banking already disrupting the global banking ecosystem, it is only a matter of time and the Indian ecosystem would say hello to new banks..oops we mean neo banks!