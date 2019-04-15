Incubation Trends Needed for Startup India

Incubators should work with teams with the mindset of a founder, but not as the founder, which is why startups should not look for incubators to get operationally involved

7,200 startups in India as part of a report by Nasscom, stats from Startup India showcase 8,625 startups recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. The numbers vary but reinstate India being the third biggest startup hub. In order to grow as a strong startup nation, a stronger ecosystem needs to be created to create front runners.

We should not be focusing on the number of failed startups, simply because this is a known phenomenon, and common across the world, the other mutual factor to create successful startups is providing contextual support. Despite there being over 140 incubators, we aren’t seeing a larger number of success stories.

Not every idea is a good idea, and sometimes startups follow the herd of trends forgetting to differentiate themselves and as an enabler of our startup ecosystem, it is on us, to be able to innovate how we grow the success of startups in a country that is oozing with talent.

We constantly innovate, and here are key tools for all of us to utilize to support our entrepreneurs. Call them trends to incubation, or methods to create a stable path for startups, incubation is the first step for ventures, which is why we need to stay ahead of the game, and here are six key tools.

Fail Fast, Succeed Fast

When multinationals like Glaxo Smith Kline can have internal incubators, propelling growth and encouraging mistakes, with the aim of not missing out on good ideas, then early stage startups while they have a lot to lose through failure, are better of failing faster than later.

Failure at some level is inevitable to be faced by any startup, and it is important for incubators to encourage a fail fast model

Focus on the Soft Skills

Entrepreneurs mostly are focused on their product and service and come with great ideas and failure rate occurs due to their lack of adopting softer and more essential skills which are needed in the long run.

These include how to deal with people, building a team, making your first sale (and repeated sales), and dealing with customers. Providing assistance early on enables the startup to become more organized and in return become an organisation.

Mentorship

Don’t tell them what to do but ask the right questions. A mantra to follow as an incubator is that firmly follows one mentor, one mentee partnership towards growth. Simply to provide stability in the venture, so while the founder focusses on the now, the mentor can support them in development for each step ahead.

We should not believe in batches or cohorts (more on this below) but created the discipline of creating a strong mentor pool that comes in at the right time.

Partner up

Startups don’t have resources and that’s what you need to give them. Funding isn’t a resource, it’s merely a vehicle. Work with other incubators, they aren’t a competition with one another. For us, partnerships like those with fellow startup enablers like HealthStart, enable us all to leverage a larger ecosystem. Further, one should encourage partnership with universities as they provide ventures with additional resources.

Partnership platforms like Global Accelerator Network allow enablers to come together.

Don’t Over Commit

Startups look at incubators as the answer, and this could happen at any time to the best of entrepreneurs, so don’t over commit or guarantee.

Just like you can’t get guaranteed results from them, set your expectations right from what you can provide them.

Set a Timeline, Not a Timer

This difference between the terms above is the mindset. Timelines are good at times but never when you’re supposed to take time to create.

This approach is what enables us to onboard whom we would see as the winner if we ran a batch for a specific sector or solution.

It’s on us to constantly evolve and get involved. No startup is the same, and neither should be the way we incubate.