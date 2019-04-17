My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

The Future of Finance: AI and the Entrepreneur

Rapid changes in AI automation are being introduced in industries that are already operating like well-oiled machines
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Future of Finance: AI and the Entrepreneur
Image credit: Pixabay
Director, Executive Coach, Strategy & Leadership Consultant
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Technology does not replace human connection and customer experience, it supports it. The role of robotics in finance is to replace the low-level systemized work and to help make more robust decisions.

When it comes to financial functions of the future, we can see that robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will take over analytics, big data, trend analysis and risk management to eliminate human error. AI will also allow organizations to partner with businesses to help them grow. This frees up entrepreneurs to invest more time in the elements that AI struggles to do right now, such as strategy, creativity, and forward thinking, which are more valuable to the “bigger picture” of the organization’s growth. Robotics will eliminate the low-level systemized and administration work that many employees fill their day with. Furthermore, organizations should see zero errors from their systems due to AI, and maximize the quality of input from their employees.

Why it Matters

There is a myriad of examples of the day-to-day activity that will be more efficient, and less time-consuming than relying on the input of individuals, who, like all humans, make mistakes, occasionally need sick days and may lack motivation.

With the use of AI, end of month processing should be really slick; disparate data and operational systems could be easily linked to make the sharing of information and insights much smoother, and the annual budget process a lot simpler and quicker.

This means the “checks and balances” and “risk mitigation” work that a lot of entrepreneurs face in their finance teams should be much more efficient and less resource heavy. 

The Required Change

What will change is that entrepreneurial leaders will need to recruit different people or skillsets to fill these strategic roles or invest significantly in training. At the moment, many finance teams won’t be prioritizing strategic skills, but if these organizations look to the future, and plan forward, they will. 

Entrepreneurial leaders will be required to be more than just strategic, forward thinkers, they will have to know how to engage their people, have skills in complex problems solving, provide judgment thinking and consider all perspectives. A CFO who has a background in strategic thinking and leadership may be better suited than someone who has a general finance background, but potentially lacks this foresight and direction.

While the traditional business CFO role moves more towards a strategic leader with fantastic people skills, underneath them the best organizations will engage specialists who are experts in their technical field (pure finance, data scientists, AI experts), who act as special advisors and advise on the work but don’t necessarily lead people. In this way, we are rewarding both people and technical skillsets and providing a career path for both.

A futurist organization is headed up by a people person, a strategic and forward-thinking leader who can steer the organization, with a team of technically brilliant experts and managers who can manage their teams and the work—given it is in their area of expertise. It’s important that the entrepreneur in charge can lead and connect with the people so the human connection and engagement aren’t lost through increased technology and automation.

The ability to look at problems and solve them creatively will be required from a CFO and their team, and to start this early on would make the transition smoother for the entrepreneurial leader.

Employees will need to learn how to be the strategic thinker in organizations, and if this doesn’t come naturally, they will need to undertake some training in this area. It’s not about specific technical skills or experience, but having great people, leadership and strategic problem-solving skills that will make a great CFO and, therefore, create a strong foundation for a financially secure business as AI changes how we manage our internal financial teams.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Don't Want Your Business to Stagnate? Keep Your Customer At the Centre

Growth Strategies

The Art of Setting the Right Goals and Achieving Them

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones