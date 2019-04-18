My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Impact of Industrial Automation on the Manufacturing Sector

The Manufacturing Indaba 2019, in collaboration with The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Measurement and Control (SAIMC), will provide an Automation Pavilion for those companies interested in exhibiting at this year's industry-leading exhibition.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Impact of Industrial Automation on the Manufacturing Sector
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The past two decades have seen drastic changes in the manufacturing landscape. The advent of smart computers and technology have rendered automation an essential element in gaining a competitive advantage in today’s local and global manufacturing environment. 

Industrial automation has brought about major advantages for companies and economies alike. Such as demonstrating increased productivity as mechanised equipment is not likely to tire or take breaks and will usually outperform humans in production operations and efficiency. This subsequently leads to reduced production time and increased levels of output.

Quality and precision are integral for the manufacturing sector’s success

Automated assembly processes are less inclined to make production errors or compromise production quality for speed. Machines are also able to perform tasks that the human body is incapable of.

Contrary to popular belief, automated systems perform manufacturing operations with far less variability than human workmanship, leaving less room for error and yielding greater control and consistency in terms of product quality. Furthermore, improved control and consistency lead to more proficient use of materials, resulting in less wastage.

Automation can reduce the time required to process an average production order through the factory, leading to lower production lead times and bottlenecks.

African countries need to develop capabilities for automation in the manufacturing sector by expanding access to broadband, investing in the technical upskilling of locals and endorsing technological innovation via vocational training and technology centres.

Success in adopting automation will create unprecedented opportunities for the manufacturing sector and thereby overall African economies, through improving labour productivity in manufacturing industries.

Any business with a vested interest in the manufacturing sector should capitalise on this opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas, technology and solutions to manufacturers attending this year’s Indaba. In addition, the symposium serves as a platform for attendees to network with influential members of the sector.

What to expect from the the Manufacturing Indaba 2019

The Manufacturing Indaba 2019 is set to host a distinguished line-up of industry dignitaries, who will provide invaluable industry-related insights to a multitude of manufacturing professionals from across industries. 

Topic covered during the Indaba include innovation and technologies as well as the best practices and case studies transforming the manufacturing space in Africa.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Impact of Industrial Automation on the Manufacturing Sector

News and Trends

Building Social Capital For Start-ups

News and Trends

Social Entrepreneurs Pitch For Change At Ashoka SEAChange Event