Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore Peeps Head To These Places For Upcoming Long Weekend

April 18, 2019 4 min read

Long working hours, endless meetings, tons of brain-storming sessions - work life can be pretty demanding at times. During such times, the only thing we often look forward is a moment where we can get rid of all our worries. And the upcoming long weekend is the perfect opportunity that we all have been craving for. Get ready to release your stress and chill all the three days. For our clueless buddies who are living under a rock to realise how our world is functioning, let us lay it down for you.

The day starts with Good Friday, your usual Saturday and Easter fall on Sunday. This simply means you just have four days working (well, journalists are expectations) and you can pack your bag and head out for an amazing weekend getaway. This gives you the right time to escape from the concrete jungle and have a mini-adventure. So if this excites you, we have short-listed some off-beat places that will let you enjoy little things.

Where to head from Mumbai?

Velas Beach

Found of beaches and little baby turtles? This is the only time you might spot olive ridley, coming back from the Velas beach. If looking for a peaceful time and wish to go somewhere offbeat, Velas is the place to be. You will also spot some endangered species that are not always spotted.

Distance: 227.2km

Jawhar

There is a huge chance that Mumbaikars might not have even heard of this place. Residing in the lap of Sahyadris, this is a beautiful place when you want a break from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai. It still has tribals around, living happily in the natural habitat.

Distance: 180Km

Diveagar-Srivardhan- Harihareshwar

Beaches, serenity, seafood, waves hitting your feet and sunset….one couldn’t ask for more when it comes for a perfect getaway. When looking for beaches that are secluded and beautiful, Srivardhan, Diveagar, and Harihareshwar is heaven. If you want a holiday with spirituality Hardihareshwar has a lord Shiva temple. If the root of history is your calling, head to Srivarshan which is all about Peshwa’s legacy. And Diveagar is known for the soft sandy beach.

Distance: About 200 Km

Where to head from Delhi?

Kangojodi

Himachal has become an over-hyped place but there are still some gems that haven’t got commercialized. Surrounded by dense pine forest is Kangojodi. You also have campsite set around this place which lets you enjoy nature to the best. From river crossing, a bonfire to rappelling, to watching the star and staying in a tent, this is the place to be. Plus if trekking is a thing for you, you just need to head here right now!

Distance: 275km

Binsar

The Himalayas and its view are to die for. Binsar is a picturesque location that will instantly take your breath away. Visit this place called Zero Point from where you can see Kedarnath peak, Shivling, Trisul, and Nandadevi. Well, it does sound like a place to be, we know. What makes this a perfect place for wildlife enthusiast is the sanctuary which might give you a chance to spot leopards and black bears.

Distance: 450km

Kausani

When the peaks of Nanda Devi, Panchachuli, Nandakot and Trishul are snow-clad, you can’t help but fall in love with it instantly. You also have Sumitranandan Pant Museum and if up for a walk, go around the pine trees.

Distance: 451.8 Km

Where from Bangalore?

Dandeli

Who doesn’t love jungles? Dandeli is an ideal place for anyone who wants just peace and greenery around them. This place has everything, be it river rafting, kayaking, wildlife or camping. What makes this place extra-special is that it is home to animals like Bisons, Tigers, Elephants, Leopards, and Panthers. Plus how about trying some natural Jacuzzi? Go to Supa Dam and you are in for a super fun adventure.

Distance: 459.6 Km

Galibore

Situated on the bank of Cauvery, Galibore is an ideal place for camping. Plus if you want to do some fishing, try your hand out here. Trek around and enjoy nature around to the fullest.

Distance: 102.3 km

Bylakuppe

A Tibetan Refugee resettlement in the Mysore district, the Golden Temple in Bylakuppe is something one has to visit at least once in a lifetime. The place is also learning and preaching hub for Tibetan Buddhism in South India. One thing that this place guarantee is positive vibes, something we all are in desperate need of.