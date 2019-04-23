My Queue

Vision

Your Vision Doesn't Matter Unless You Act on It

Vision should be an important part of your success as a leader, but only if you push forward with that vision.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Robert Smith, college football analyst for Fox Sports and founder and CEO of Fan Health Network, talks about the lessons he’s learned about scaling a business, as well as the role that execution and vision play in a leader’s success.

Related: How This Croatian Basketball Player Made His NBA Dream Come True

