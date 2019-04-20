The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier

This timepiece takes into account both your style and your comfort.

Founded in 1830, Baume & Mercier has a track record for crafting timepieces that exude craftsmanship and luxury. And with the Swiss watchmaker’s Clifton Baumatic, there’s a lot to look forward to in this nifty piece. Powered by the in-house movement with a high-performance of a 120-hour power reserve (that’s five days with a full wind), it features a sapphire crystal on its front and back, a large clear date at three o’clock, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. Available in a black alligator strap and pin buckle, this timepiece takes into account both your style and your comfort.

