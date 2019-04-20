Future of Textile Technology and Apparels Trend

Do we get to see the repeated fashion presented in a different way or technology will change consumer's perspective of fashion?

It is a human tendency to get attracted to what other person is wearing and wishing you had the same outfit. When we fantasize about the future, we are rigid when it is about the attitude towards clothing. Although the processes, styles, materials, and techniques of past keep recycling in the name of ‘heritage’ or ‘fashion.’

Textile Technology is in its infant phase in India where it is warming not only in the perspective of ‘Game-Changing New Technology’ idea but its real potential is tested on the advancement of what consumer wears, how apparels are designed, manufactured and marketed to consumers.

In the context of fashion and trends, India is still way behind in comparison to other countries in spite of enormous manufacturing potential. Shortly, Indian brands will make their place in the colossal fashion market, a global presence with the help of technology.

So, what are the status of Textile Technology and upcoming Apparel Trends in 2050? What lies in the future of fashion? Do we get to see the repeated fashion presented in a different way or technology will change consumer’s perspective of fashion?

Technology in Textile

1. It is hard to believe, but the biggest polluter after the oil industry in the world is Textile. The next big thing to expect in the textile industry is the inclusion of technology Just In Time (JIT) where after order is placed by a customer on screen via Augmented Reality the garments would be created and trying a sample would be done for the same. This will provide several options to the customer to pick from multiple prints/colors/embroideries without the garment being manufactured in the first place thus, saving resources for the unsold apparel.

2. As Omni-channel is a new trend to market & sell the product, the new approach such as visual trial rooms will soon be adopted in the retail sector. The discovery of big data will be utilized to analyze and monitor customer purchasing habits, tracking customer’s location, and an intimation SMS would be dropped if customers pass by near sites of retail stores.

3. Analytic in Technology is another relevant section that will be used for betting on new styles. This will help customers to choose styles they would like to adopt in the next seasons. It will also notify about the upcoming trends in the market. As this wearable technology is going to be the next big thing, smart clothes will be able to do what current trends couldn’t do today.

Apparels By 2050

1. In the upcoming years, there will be the use of several unusual materials that are not being in use today. This will be a revolution of the Textile Industry. For instance substances such as sustainable polyester threads along with organic and environment-friendly materials will be used for manufacturing the garments in fashion.

2. According to the Forrester survey in 6 countries, more than 20per cent of fashion consumers were excellent with the smart sensors clipped to clothes while only 15per cent were in favor of embedded technology in garments. In our nation, the wearable technology will be available latest by 2050. This technology will help fashion lovers to be able to pick &change the garment’s color/pattern as per your day’s needs and mood. The technology will let the garment to switch the color according to the environment or weather outside.

3. The fashion industry in the future will be more about the experience instead of appearance. It will be a task for brand owner and key market players as consumers will be more critical about the experience than mere looks. So, there will be a paradigm shift from appearance to fashion with lifestyle solutions.

4. At present, India is a center of manufacturing and production, but shortly, the world will see brands from India. The west will adopt the tags as the future of technology in the textile industry is going to change in a significant way.