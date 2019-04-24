6 Common Lies People Believe About Investing

Jeff Rose breaks down some misleading ideas people have about investing money.

April 24, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Paratner Jeff Rose discusses some of the myths around investing:

Investing is risky, and the stock market is traditionally very volatile. Rose admits there are periods when things will go up and down, but more often than not, you can count on making some money from the stock market. Investing in the stock market will lead you to lose all your money. Those who lose a great deal of money often do not take enough time to fully understand where their money is going. It's too complicated to invest. If you have someone providing you with financial advice, make sure they are also listening to what you want and not simply rambling on about unwanted information. Investing is a time-consuming exercise that you can't afford. This particular myth can feel true if you look at day traders and people whose jobs are to trade stocks. For the average investor, Rose estimates you need under one hour to start investing in the stock market.

