My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Google Launches a Funding Initiative to Support News Organisations and Their Way Forward into the Digital Age

Google announced that the Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge is launching in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey in June.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Launches a Funding Initiative to Support News Organisations and Their Way Forward into the Digital Age
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The GNI Innovation Challenge is inviting proposals for projects from news organisations of every size to address increasing engagement with readers and/or exploring new business models in any form such as subscriptions, membership programmes. This innovation challenge is targeted at traditional publishers, news startups and associations that aim to build innovative digital media projects.

A panel will evaluate the submissions and fund selected projects up to $150 000, with funding for up to 70% of the total project cost. The funding will be reviewed against several criteria, including a “sharing component” - for example, a project proposal can include publishing findings or holding a public seminar to encourage applicants to share the knowledge and learnings to others.

The application window for project submissions will open in June, and will extend for one month. More information on eligibility, rules and criteria, and funding will be published on the GNI website.  

“News publishers in many parts of the world are grappling with questions of how quality journalism can thrive in the digital age. With economic models changing and new ways in which people are consuming news, innovation in the news industry has never been more important,” says Madhav Chinnappa, Director for News Ecosystem Development, Google. 

“We’re excited to bring the GNI Challenge to the region. We want to make sure that all news organisations, large and small, legacy publishers as well as new entrants, have the opportunity to inject new ideas into the regional news industry,” says Ludovic Blecher, Head of the Google News Initiative Innovation.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Google Launches a Funding Initiative to Support News Organisations and Their Way Forward into the Digital Age

News and Trends

Just Launched: A Free Online Legal Document Drafting Tool For NPOs

News and Trends

Introducing a Fraud-Fighting First in South Africa