Google Launches a Funding Initiative to Support News Organisations and Their Way Forward into the Digital Age

Google announced that the Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge is launching in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey in June.

April 24, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The GNI Innovation Challenge is inviting proposals for projects from news organisations of every size to address increasing engagement with readers and/or exploring new business models in any form such as subscriptions, membership programmes. This innovation challenge is targeted at traditional publishers, news startups and associations that aim to build innovative digital media projects.

A panel will evaluate the submissions and fund selected projects up to $150 000, with funding for up to 70% of the total project cost. The funding will be reviewed against several criteria, including a “sharing component” - for example, a project proposal can include publishing findings or holding a public seminar to encourage applicants to share the knowledge and learnings to others.

The application window for project submissions will open in June, and will extend for one month. More information on eligibility, rules and criteria, and funding will be published on the GNI website.

“News publishers in many parts of the world are grappling with questions of how quality journalism can thrive in the digital age. With economic models changing and new ways in which people are consuming news, innovation in the news industry has never been more important,” says Madhav Chinnappa, Director for News Ecosystem Development, Google.

“We’re excited to bring the GNI Challenge to the region. We want to make sure that all news organisations, large and small, legacy publishers as well as new entrants, have the opportunity to inject new ideas into the regional news industry,” says Ludovic Blecher, Head of the Google News Initiative Innovation.