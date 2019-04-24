Just Launched: A Free Online Legal Document Drafting Tool For NPOs

Epoq Legal (South Africa), a pioneer of online legal services, is proud to announce the launch of JusDraft, a real-time, online legal document drafting tool designed for South African non-profit organisations

April 24, 2019 2 min read

There are 120 227 registered NPOs in South Africa, according to the Law Society of South Africa. 94.7% serve the communities in which they are based, and 40,8% of these are classified as social services. These organisations operate in a demanding world where delays and costs involved in traditional document drafting can have a serious impact on the well-being of their end users.

JusDraft was created to help non-profit organisations to create court forms, contracts, wills and more without the need for an attorney, completely free of charge.

The JusDraft platform is designed to be quick and easy for non-legal professionals to use and is packaged with an accompanying law guide written in plain English, a selection of legal infographics, a range of self-help video tutorials, and a 24/7/365 telephone legal advice helpline.

Growing innovation in the legal tech space ensure a broader reach

“South Africa is home to around 57.7 million people, many of whom can’t afford or don’t have access to legal services, and vulnerable people in particular are reliant on non-profit organisations who in turn partner with law firms and other institutions in order to make advice or legal services available. In the world we live in today, with the population expanding and the poverty gap widening, innovation in the legal tech space is key to reaching a broader percentage of the population,” says Emile Gerber, Chief Operating Officer of Epoq Legal (South Africa).

In collaboration with various organisations, JusDraft offers document drafting and ancillary services in the areas of family law, criminal law, debt and employment/ labour matters. The service will expand to include aspects of property, motoring and more; and will become available to other organisations looking for an in-house legal document drafting platform.

JusDraft brings together a range of supporters who have helped shape the platform ahead of its initial launch. Lipco Law For All are generously providing the legal advice helpline and a range of helpful infographics; DebtBusters are on board to offer debt management services; and Baobab.law are providing a range of self-help video tutorials for users.

“We’re really excited about making a positive impact in South Africa with the JusDraft venture and, of course, we continuously strive to live up to our tagline 'making law easy' by providing uncomplicated, real-time document automation technology,” says Gerber.