My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian startups

What Did You Miss in the Indian Start-up Ecosystem Last Week?

The otherwise robust Indian start-up ecosystem saw a silent week
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Did You Miss in the Indian Start-up Ecosystem Last Week?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian start-up ecosystem saw a quiet week this time. Not much happened in this otherwise robust and forever active ecosystem of India.

Here’s a look at all the news that made headlines this week:

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mattress-maker Kurl-on acquired U.S-based brand Spring Air that specializes in orthopedic beds. According to Sudhakar Pai, Chairman and Managing Director of Kurl-on, the acquisition will help the mattress brand to cross the INR 2000 crore revenue mark in the next two years. It will also strengthen the mattress maker’s position in the bedding and hospitality sector apart from expanding its retail presence. Kurl-on will be taking over Spring Air’s operations in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This Week’s Funding Report

The funding this week saw a dip with maximum funding bagged being $4.5 million by Bengaluru-based wealth management start-up Kuvera in Series A funding from UK-based venture capital company Eight Roads and lowest closed at a million. Other than Kuvera, the following start-ups were seen raising funding.

Pre-Series A Funding

Fleet service and transport automation software provider, Routematic, raised USD 2.5 Million in a Pre-Series A round of funding from its existing investor VAMM ventures.

The Mumbai-based startup, Picture Time Digplex, raised $3.6 million in Pre-Series A funding from Zenrock Comtrade.

Series A Funding

INCREF raised $3 million in Series A from Binny Bansal and 021 Capital. INCREF which intersects fashion, retail and technology in its offering also received a seed funding from Sequoia Capital in 2016.

Healthtech startups caught the eyes of the investor. Gurugram-based Digital healthcare platform MyHealthcare raised $3 million as part of its ongoing Series A round from Sixth Sense Ventures.

Others

WhiteHat Jr, edutech platform founded and structured by an ex-Discovery CEO, raised $1.3 million in a seed funding round from Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.

Civic tech start-up CivilCops and Chennai-based energy-tech start-up, Swadha Energies, were in news for raising an undisclosed amount of funding.

Analyzing Strategies and the Next Move of Start-up

As one delves deeper into the Indian start-up ecosystem, one realizes that strategies are becoming a way of the start-up world. Mumbai-based online bookings platform BookMyShow announced a strategic investment in the Pune-based payments company AtomX to unify the forces of online and offline payments.

Apart from this funding and investments, reports were rife that Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment startup Cred is reportedly looking to raise $100 Mn from venture capital firm Hillhouse Capital and its existing investors. Founder of Cred, Kunal Shah is also the founder of FreeCharge. Clearly, when Indian start-ups are not raising funds, they are looking to raise some.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning

indian startups

How This Start-up is Upgrading Millennials' Lifestyle by 'Smart Co-living'

indian startups

#Elections2019: What Indian Start-ups Want from the Next Leader?