Everything You Need To Know About Startupbootcamp, AfriTech's Global FastTrack Tour 2019

April 24, 2019

The search for top-performing disruptive startups seeking solutions for positive change in Africa is on. Applications for each event close three days ahead of time -- apply here.

In 2010, the Startupbootcamp programme was founded with a simple goal in mind: to support the world’s best innovators through all stages of growth. This led to the first-ever Africa-focused accelerator of its kind, namely Startupbootcamp AfriTech (SBC AfriTech).

In SBC AfriTech’s first two years, the twenty companies in the portfolio signed 52 pilots and commercial agreements with large corporations. In 2018, the programme was named the Top Accelerator on the continent by the Global Startup Awards.

Now, in its third consecutive year, SBC AfriTech is calling on high-growth startups in the tech industry to apply to a prestigious 3-month programme aimed at helping companies scale in the global market.

“Through Startupbootcamp’s expansion to numerous countries in Europe, Asia and America, and now Africa, it’s clear that the accelerator movement has caught on quickly, showing a demand for ongoing support in a globally growing entrepreneurial community,” says Philip Kiracofe, Startupbootcamp Founder and CEO.

Africa is accelerating for growth

“IBUHUB in connection with StartUp grind locally, is pleased to bring this phenomenal Fastrack programme to Zimbabwe, adding Harare to a list of other African cities that have already benefited. Local entrepreneurs get a chance to horn, showcase and refine their ideas and if selected can be accelerated beyond this, for growth,” says Mutsa Samuel, Operations Director at Ibuhub.

“Attending a FastTrack is useful for startups wishing to apply to the SBC AfriTech programme,” says Velani Mboweni, CEO of SBC AfriTech 2018 alumnus Lüla. “At the Cape Town FastTrack we engaged with corporate sponsors to the programme Old Mutual and Nedbank and engaged with them right from the get-go, which really gave us a leg-up in our SBC journey.”

What you can expect at SBC AfriTech FastTrack Tour for 2019

The SBC AfriTech FastTrack Tour for 2019 will cover 19 events in 14 countries. Attending a FastTrack will give you a boost your chances of joining SBC AfriTech’s highly-acclaimed and intensive three-month programme.

FastTracks are informal events hosted all over the world and the aim is for the SBC team, mentors and sponsors to have the opportunity to meet the most suitable early-stage companies interested in joining the 2019 programme.

For each FastTrack, the top ten startups to apply will receive instant feedback from a panel of industry mentors, be able to network with the SBC investment team and learn more about the SBC AfriTech.

The accelerator is anchored and endorsed by leading corporate sponsors Old Mutual, RCS, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Nedbank and PwC that will support and grow the programme and selected startups. Leaders from these corporates will be present at the FastTrack events to engage and mentor.

