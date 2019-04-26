Have You Booked Your Seat For The B-BBEE Management Development Programme?

The dti, Unisa School of Business Leadership and the University of the Witwatersrand have partnered to create a learning programme that equips managers to meet their goals.

The collaboration between these two prominent institutions and the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) aims to develop a standardised national Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Management Development Programme (MDP). The programme gives impetus to the institutionalisation of B-BBEE within the economic system, and seeks to professionalise the current B-BBEE industry.

Who should enrol for the programme?

This short course learning programme equips middle-level managers with informative ways of becoming team players and achieving their goals within their relevant organisations. The course is designed to facilitate an understanding of and the ability to integrate and apply the key competencies required for each of the functional areas of business.

The dti’s goal behind creating this programme is also to develop a national standardised knowledge base that capacitates the entire B-BBEE industry, which includes B-BBEE Consultants, B-BBEE Verifiers, Private and Public Sector Practitioners.

What does the programme entail?

The course format is offered over two tracks, with the duration and cost of the programme dependent on the track that the participant qualifies for:

The fast track programme runs over a period of three months, with students expected to attend five contact days at the University The normal track programme runs over eight months, with students expected to attend eight contact days at the University. Participants on this track may not necessarily meet the requirements for the fast track programme, but are given the additional time and support to complete the various topics for assessment.



COURSE CONTENT

Module one: B-BBEE Legislative & Strategic Framework

Module two: Management Control, Employment Equity and Skills Development

Module three: B-BBEE Ownership and Best Practices

Module four: Enterprise and Socio-Economic Development and Affirmative Procurement

Module five: Basic Finance and principles of accounting

How do I get started on the programme?

All applicants undergo a screening process and once accepted on the programme, they will be notified by the University. Please see below for admission requirements:

FAST TRACK

Qualification at NQF Level 6

+3 years BEE work related experience

NORMAL TRACK

Qualification at NQF Level 6

Track Dates and Pricing

Durban:

Fast Track: 20 - 24 May 2019 at R 20 520.00 per person

Normal Track: 15 - 24 May 2019 at R 29 160.00 per person

Johannesburg:

Fast Track: 09 - 13 September 2019 at R 20 520.00 per person

Normal Track: 04 - 13 September 2019 at R 29 160 per person

Visit: wits-enterprise.co.za

Call: 011 717 9370