Lakme Fashion Week's Ace Designer's 8 Casual Style Tips To Look Fantastic At Work

April 24, 2019 5 min read

Sweeping between causal yet comfortable in professional style can be dicey to pull off at times. But what if you had an expert guiding you through the process?

Like it or not, your work attire speaks volumes about you. With round the clock meetings and late nights at the office, it is no wonder that office dress codes can be pretty confusing to navigate. With workplaces gravitating towards a more casual and relaxed environment, you can infuse some casual pieces from the spring collections available in the market into your workwear wardrobe.

When it comes to achieving the right look, there is no rule book. The style varies depending on what our individual choices are and what office environment we work in. However, it is crucial for both men and women to get the right look and create a powerful impact outside or inside your office premises.

Well, the main plan is to find a balance between casual look in a formal environment. After all, you don’t want to look like you’re off to the beach in Miami, sunbathing. So we are here to glean some wisdom. Entrepreneur India got in a conversation with Narendra Kumar, Creative Director of Amazon Fashion on how to spice up your work wear and get your game up.

Colour-Blocking Like a Pro:

If you are among those who are a little iffy about their work wardrobe, let’s get just a little experimental.

“Color blocking is the safest way to introduce some zing into your workwear! The classic colour block is a fan favourite this season. Due to this, your classic white shirt or polo necked tee gets a brighter look with a splash of colour across them,” briefs Kumar.

Shed Those Sleeves at Work:

Perfect for the office or a night out about the town are sleeveless tops. For summer, choose brighter colours like orange or ochre yellow.

“Take your work wears a notch higher with this style as they become the key piece of your outfit. I would tell you to pair it with neutral pants and a blazer to ace the look,” recommends Kumar.

Chinos are Everything:

Just as beer is our best friend, chinos truly are one thing that has to become every man’s best friend. This is a wardrobe must-have to beat the heat in style.

“They are practical and versatile trousers, best suited for a day. Treat your chinos like you’d treat your jeans. Rock them with a formal shirt,” he recommends.

Go Pointy-Toed:

Kumar asks us to go a little out of our comfort zone and try something that is not as casual as a plain sandal or classic wedges. Opting for pointy-toed footwear definitely gives you the must require an edge. A wardrobe staple for the summer, trust us when we say that this footwear can take any outfit from boring to stylish. Throw on your favourite basic dress and transform it with elegant pointy-toed pump or flats.

Comfort for the Sole:

With business casual now kicking into full gear, slip-on sneakers make for the ideal office footwear. While prints might be too much to carry, but trust our recommendation this one time. Opt for a pair of printed sneakers to go with jeans and a collared tee or a polo-neck t-shirt for your next casual Friday.

“The simplest way to pair this style with formal wear is to choose a sleek pair of leather slip-on to bridge the style and comfort gap for office wear,” he said.

Pull on Your Relaxed Pants:

Making a welcome comeback are relaxed fit pants that add a retro appeal to an otherwise ordinary outfit. It is not just suited for street style if you are confident enough to include it in your work wardrobe.

“Pairing this right is important. To nail the perfect business casual look, just pair your relaxed pants with a tucked-in, smart-casual top. Also add a cheerful zing to your outfit with cool, bright coloured sneakers,” he said.

Bright Never Looked so Classy:

Looking for ways to incorporate bright colours into your office wardrobe but don’t want to part with your neutral and monochrome pieces? Don’t we all go through this basic colour war every single day? To put it on point Kumar recommends taking a smaller leap of faith with your bag. Nothing spruces up an outfit like a bold and eye-catching tote.

Backpack it up:

No smart casual outfit is complete without the addition of accessories. The best way to carry your entire world on your shoulder is by picking the right backpack.

“Boasting of plenty of storage are backpacks that have long been a staple in both men and women closet. Minimalistic bags are elegant and could double up as a go-to-bag for office as well as casual weekends,” he said.