What You Can Expect From The U.S-Africa Business Summit

Nine heads of state are confirmed to attend the U.S-Africa Business Summit in June 2019.

April 25, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Summit will bring together more than 1 000 leading U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

The theme for this year's U.S-Africa Business Summit is 'Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable Partnership'. This will engage key U.S. and African government officials and decision makers to discuss their strategies, vision and initiatives to facilitate increased business and investment.

The Summit will provide several opportunities for business executives to meet heads-of-state, ministers and high-level U.S. and African government decision makers to advocate for their business interests.

The Summit will also serve as a platform for businesses to hear from leading U.S and African industry experts on:

Best practices in sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and finance.

Explore new business and investment opportunities.

Meet and network with potential business partners and obtain real-time leads.

Advocate to shape effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

Since its inception in 1997, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit has been considered an essential conference for U.S. and African private sector executives, government officials and multilateral stakeholders interested in doing business in Africa. Learn more and Register here.