Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Mon Guerlain Eau de Toilette Bloom of Rose

Created by perfumers Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk, Mon Guerlain Eau de Toilette Bloom of Rose takes in the House's signature components of the Mon Guerlain line.
The Executive Selection: Mon Guerlain Eau de Toilette Bloom of Rose
Image credit: Guerlain
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Created by perfumers Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk, Mon Guerlain Eau de Toilette Bloom of Rose takes in the House’s signature components of the Mon Guerlain line, featuring Sambac jasmine and Carla lavender, joined by a distinct duo- neroli and Bulgarian rose.

Fun fact: rose is part of the Guerlinade, the olfactory signature exclusive to the House fragrances, making it a rightful choice for the new Mon Guerlain creation. As for neroli, its raw and floral scent pairs well with the Sambac jasmine of Mon Guerlain, and accentuates its orange facets. Created as a floral, fresh, and fruity scent, the Bloom of Rose has been declared by Guerlain to be “a composition that celebrates the pleasure of being oneself.” 

