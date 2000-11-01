The Honeymooners

Profile of online Honeymoon registry After I Do LLC
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Who knows if perpetual bridesmaid duty prevents a woman from walking down her own aisle-but who cares, if it means becoming an entrepreneur. Liana Carlson, the unhitched 28-year-old founder of After I Do LLC (AfterIDo.com) came up with the concept for an online honeymoon registry while road-tripping with a fellow bridesmaid to a wedding in 1996. Since the site went live in 1998, she's been blessing gift-givers with more memorable options than the breadbox and towels she gave.

Since many people now marry at an age when they're already established, with probably two toasters to spare, Carlson wanted to devise a way for guests to contribute to honeymoon bliss-be it with money toward tickets or a pre-paid breakfast upon arriving at their destination.

While pursuing her MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Carlson, who'd worked in public relations and marketing, took 1997 to apply lessons in controlling cash flow and concept development toward her business plan, but it wasn't easy. "Everything was new," she says. "All the business processes, the pricing-there wasn't a model for me to base a business plan on." Somehow, confidence got Carlson through her first trade show, where she passed out brochures and fielded questions about After I Do.

But the days of running an 800 number into her home line and acting as a quasi-travel agent are over. Now fully e-commerce-enabled (with only one other employee, things like Web design are outsourced), the Denver company extends beyond the honeymoon marketing packages that travel agencies offer, allowing guests to purchase and pay in a few clicks. The focus now is on growth (customer count has already grown from 277 in 1998 to an expected 2,090 this year), with a large ad campaign and partnering with reputable wedding sites as goals for next year.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market