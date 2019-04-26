Ai Everything 2019 Aims to Assist with Fine-Tuning Artificial Intelligence Strategies for Business

IDC to Provide Expert Guidance on Artificial Intelligence at 'Ai Everything 2019' in Dubai

April 26, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global ICT research and consultancy services firm International Data Corporation (IDC) is delighted to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming 'Ai Everything 2019' summit as the event's official Knowledge Partner.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 30 to May 1, IDC will be present throughout the event to provide expert guidance to IT and business decision makers on fine-tuning their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies and creating resource allocation plans for investments in analytics, AI, and information management.

Hosted by the UAE’s National Program for Artificial Intelligence, 'Ai Everything 2019' promises to be the year’s most empowering AI summit for governments, businesses, social enterprises, and the creative economy.

Related: 4 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Shaping the Future for Businesses Big And Small

The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence envisions the country becoming a world leader in AI by 2031, and this event represents a culmination of efforts to promote global initiatives, collaborations, partnerships, and breakthroughs in the field of AI.

The continueous growth of AI

As developments in this field continue to gather pace, IDC predicts that by 2022, 75% of IT operations will have been supplanted by AI or analytics-driven automation, resulting in operational expenditure (OPEX) savings of over 25%.

And by 2024, IDC expects AI-enabled human-computer interfaces and business process automation to have replaced a third of today's screen-based business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) applications.

"Investments in AI are being driven by the promise, opportunity, and excitement of a new wave of automation that not only drives inefficiency out of processes but also augments human intelligence and capability," says Ranjit Rajan, IDC's associate vice president of research for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

"However, investment in AI will be moderated by a shortage of algorithm training data, outdated legal frameworks, shortage of analytics staff, behavioral biases, and insufficient attention to analytic orientation and data literacy."

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

Rajan will expand on these challenges at 'Ai Everything 2019' as he participates in an exclusive panel discussion exploring the theme of 'Man, Machines, and Municipality'.

IDC's respected industry analysts will be present throughout the event. You can also keep up to date on all the latest news about IDC's participation at 'Ai Everything 2019' by using the hashtag #IDCAiEverything.