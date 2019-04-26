My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Ai Everything 2019 Aims to Assist with Fine-Tuning Artificial Intelligence Strategies for Business

IDC to Provide Expert Guidance on Artificial Intelligence at 'Ai Everything 2019' in Dubai
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ai Everything 2019 Aims to Assist with Fine-Tuning Artificial Intelligence Strategies for Business
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global ICT research and consultancy services firm International Data Corporation (IDC) is delighted to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming 'Ai Everything 2019' summit as the event's official Knowledge Partner.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 30 to May 1, IDC will be present throughout the event to provide expert guidance to IT and business decision makers on fine-tuning their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies and creating resource allocation plans for investments in analytics, AI, and information management.

Hosted by the UAE’s National Program for Artificial Intelligence, 'Ai Everything 2019' promises to be the year’s most empowering AI summit for governments, businesses, social enterprises, and the creative economy.

Related: 4 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Shaping the Future for Businesses Big And Small

The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence envisions the country becoming a world leader in AI by 2031, and this event represents a culmination of efforts to promote global initiatives, collaborations, partnerships, and breakthroughs in the field of AI.

The continueous growth of AI

As developments in this field continue to gather pace, IDC predicts that by 2022, 75% of IT operations will have been supplanted by AI or analytics-driven automation, resulting in operational expenditure (OPEX) savings of over 25%.

And by 2024, IDC expects AI-enabled human-computer interfaces and business process automation to have replaced a third of today's screen-based business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) applications.

"Investments in AI are being driven by the promise, opportunity, and excitement of a new wave of automation that not only drives inefficiency out of processes but also augments human intelligence and capability," says Ranjit Rajan, IDC's associate vice president of research for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

"However, investment in AI will be moderated by a shortage of algorithm training data, outdated legal frameworks, shortage of analytics staff, behavioral biases, and insufficient attention to analytic orientation and data literacy."

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

Rajan will expand on these challenges at 'Ai Everything 2019' as he participates in an exclusive panel discussion exploring the theme of 'Man, Machines, and Municipality'. 

IDC's respected industry analysts will be present throughout the event. You can also keep up to date on all the latest news about IDC's participation at 'Ai Everything 2019' by using the hashtag #IDCAiEverything.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Ground-Breaking Digital Innovation Sought For Pitch Agrihack 2019

News and Trends

South African SMEs Are Slowing Down On Tech Adoption – Here's Why

News and Trends

Impossible Foods Raises $300 Million in Its Latest Funding Round