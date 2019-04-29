Executive Business Coach Robin Pullen's Book Reveals How Entrepreneurs Can #GetActivated

Inspirational speaker and master trainer Robin Pullen shares some simple steps you can use to #GetActivated in his recent book.

April 29, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inspirational speaker and master trainer Robin Pullen teaches his audience how to shift from instinctive reactions and select an intentional response with the Activated Intelligence Trifecta.

Related: The Path To Start-Up Success

Readers will learn how to leverage their emotions and develop the H3 habits of an Activated Life.

It's time for you to #GetActivated

Robin Pullen is a Professional Speaker, Executive Coach, Trusted Business Adviser, Master Trainer and published Author helping people find clarity to #GetActivated towards getting stuff done.

In his most recently published the book 'Get Activated - How to shift from instinctive reactions to intentional responses' he explains how you can learn to process your feelings (emotions), consider your thoughts (thinking), get in touch with your physiological (sensation) response and unpack your emotion-related behavior (actions).

This will enable you to decode your shift from an instinctive reactions to be able to select an intentional response in any given situation.

Based on insights from his international experience as a behavior management expert, Gauteng based business coach and master trainer Robin Pullen shows the reader how to unlock their Activated Intelligence (Ai) using the H3 (head-heart-hand) triad. The Activated Intelligence Trifecta will empower the reader to practice emotional regulation so that they can leverage their emotion and develop the H3 habits of the Activated life.

Related: 3 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success