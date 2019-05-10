My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Continuity Planning

Powering Your SME When the Lights Go Out

Loadshedding might currently be on hold, but SMEs need to be prepared for future disruptions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Powering Your SME When the Lights Go Out
Image credit: Bigstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the recent wave of load shedding may have inspired more of us to indulge in candlelight dinners and non-virtual activities. It was highly disruptive for SMEs. 

And while we all may be holding our collective breath to see what happens next with Eskom, the more intelligent move is to simply prepare for the worst. The good news is that for savvy SMEs, such preparations need not break the bank. 

Related: Implement Eco-Friendly Measures And Cut Down On Operational Costs

In fact, our tips will help you trim operational costs in the long-term, running leaner, smarter businesses as a result. 

1. Utilise the Short-Term Happiness of the UPS

‘UPS’ stands for Uninterrupted Power Supply and is essentially a battery that will keep electronic devices running for a short period of time. 

This can be a true lifesaver when you need to complete those essential tasks. Beyond the short-term relief, a UPS is even more valuable in that it will also (by virtue of its composition) provide ‘clean power’. 

On the other hand, while those noisy generators certainly can provide more continuity, generators often cause electrical spikes that damage equipment over time. In other words, generators produce ‘dirty power’.

2. Purchase Surge Protectors

In line with the point above, beware of electrical surges. And no, we’re not talking about the surge of emotion you feel towards Eskom (or variants thereof); we’re talking about real electricity. 

After a spell of load shedding, the danger is that when the power comes back on, it arrives with a spike or surge that can burn out or damage electronic equipment. 

We therefore strongly recommend that business owners place surge protection plugs on all electronic devices. This is typically an investment of a few hundred rand – for devices that cost well into the thousands. 

3. Look for Power-Savvy Hardware 

While laptops and smartphones are useful fallbacks when the power goes out, SMEs can also opt for micro computing devices such as the CloudGateXs – a locally developed mini-PC that uses less than 10% of the electricity that a typical desktop requires.

This type of energy-saving device enables SMEs to continue operating for a longer time (with much of the processing power and storage capabilities that traditional computers offer). No, this isn’t too good to be true… and yes, it’s highly affordable. 

Now that you can equip your SME with the means to operate efficiently in the dark, you can also enjoy those candlelight dinners in peace.

Related: To Survive and Thrive, You Need a Growth Mindset

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario

Emergency Plans

Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?

Startup Business Ideas

24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions