Good Projections

Plus Corp.'s U3-880 SVGA Palm-Sized Digital Projector
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The world is shrinking. Well, business technology is anyway, and that's a good thing. Measuring only 7-by-9 and 1.9 inches thin, the PLUS U3-880 digital projector weighs only 2.9 pounds-30 percent less than any other portable projector. Designed specifically for the mobile professional, the U3-800 comes with a rugged magnesium alloy case and built-in sliding lens cap. Its PLUS Optical Engine and new UHP lamp realize clean images; digital keystone correction nicely provides distortion-free images at 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. Advanced compression technology eliminates all line omission for ultra-clear compressed resolution, and its 10X digital zoom function allows the projected image to be magnified up to 1000 percent. The U3-880's cables and remote control are tiny and come with a USB mouse.

U3-880 SVGA Palm-Sized Digital Projector

PLUS Corp.

(800) 289-7587

www.plus-america.com

Street Price: $3,995

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market