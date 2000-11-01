Good Projections

Plus Corp.'s U3-880 SVGA Palm-Sized Digital Projector

The world is shrinking. Well, business technology is anyway, and that's a good thing. Measuring only 7-by-9 and 1.9 inches thin, the PLUS U3-880 digital projector weighs only 2.9 pounds-30 percent less than any other portable projector. Designed specifically for the mobile professional, the U3-800 comes with a rugged magnesium alloy case and built-in sliding lens cap. Its PLUS Optical Engine and new UHP lamp realize clean images; digital keystone correction nicely provides distortion-free images at 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. Advanced compression technology eliminates all line omission for ultra-clear compressed resolution, and its 10X digital zoom function allows the projected image to be magnified up to 1000 percent. The U3-880's cables and remote control are tiny and come with a USB mouse.

