E All You Can E

Emachines' eTower 600ix CPU
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

OK, your business is expanding, and you would love to equip all your employees with those snazzy, super-quick PCs, right? Well, chances are, they don't need all that power, so why not get them a zippy little computer for one-quarter of the price? The eTower 600ix features an Intel Celeron 600MHz processor, 64MB RAM and a 15GB hard drive, which should be able to handle all your business needs and then some. It comes standard with a 40x CD-ROM and a floppy drive, and it's Internet-ready with a 56K V.90 fax/modem and an eBoard (Internet enhanced keyboard). It's bundled with a mouse and stereo speakers, so all you have to do is add a monitor. The 600ix software package includes Windows 98SE as well as a complete suite of business application and Internet software. It even has three expansion slots in case you decide to surprise them with more memory next Christmas.

eTower 600ix

eMachines

(877) 566-3463

www.e4me.com

Street Price: $499 (After $75 mail in rebate)

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market