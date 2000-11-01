E All You Can E

Emachines' eTower 600ix CPU

November 1, 2000

OK, your business is expanding, and you would love to equip all your employees with those snazzy, super-quick PCs, right? Well, chances are, they don't need all that power, so why not get them a zippy little computer for one-quarter of the price? The eTower 600ix features an Intel Celeron 600MHz processor, 64MB RAM and a 15GB hard drive, which should be able to handle all your business needs and then some. It comes standard with a 40x CD-ROM and a floppy drive, and it's Internet-ready with a 56K V.90 fax/modem and an eBoard (Internet enhanced keyboard). It's bundled with a mouse and stereo speakers, so all you have to do is add a monitor. The 600ix software package includes Windows 98SE as well as a complete suite of business application and Internet software. It even has three expansion slots in case you decide to surprise them with more memory next Christmas.

