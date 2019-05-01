Putting the Best HR Foot Forward Post-Performance Appraisal

Here are The Must-Follow Steps for the HR Leaders

While the performance evaluation part of the annual appraisal process is over, in most of the professionally managed organizations but taking a step forward post-performance appraisal is something very challenging. As we know that the performance appraisal was once the unquestioned way of doing things, the familiar ritual in which employees and managers sat down for an annual evaluation, but today we see that performance appraisal is much more than that and this process may just get bigger, with the passing years, since managing people post appraisals is an unenviable task.

Honest Appraisal Process

Predictably an honest appraisal process can leave many of the employees elated but can also leave some sulking, since the hike in annual compensations may not match their expectations. The workplace may even wear a different look with a mixed mood of glee and gloom setting in, making the task of team leaders and HR professionals, onerous. They may have to do the difficult task of convincing and cajoling people, who feel let down while reminding them subtly about the blanks in their appraisal sheets, while in the same breath assuring them a good deal next time, provided they shape up to do their tasks flawlessly without blaming anything or anybody or passing the buck.

The Focus

This is critical to the task of the team managers and HR professionals, since managing people and retaining talent is essential to their roles. It is a golden rule in the HR practice to ensure a cordial office atmosphere by taking every single employee on board, by giving them a sense of belonging. The organization obviously will raise the bar on an ongoing basis, and it is the task of HR managers as well as the team leaders to convince their colleagues about their changing roles and the need to deliver, above the curve results.

It is said that one way of doing, this not so easy task, is to keep open a continuous feedback loop which is critical to keep the employees motivated and makes them do their best. Many a time momentary responses and support can make all the difference. It need not be money always, but what matters may be a timely gesture.

Below are the must follow steps that are laid out for the HR leaders, team managers, and senior leadership, as a follow up to the performance reviews, in order to ensure that the bonhomie in the workplace stays:-

-) The first step is to follow-up with the employees to know their take on the performance appraisal practice.

-) Second is to focus on those employees who have expressed dissatisfaction particularly if they happened to be key employees. One must allow employees to express their grievances as well as counter the appraisal findings with evidence and specific instances of their achievements. It is important to Acknowledge and appreciate the areas where they have made an improvement and even help them understand where they need to pull their socks up.

-) Third step is to provide them with the resources they need to succeed by Working individually with each employee to create a turnaround plan and help them design their future path. Moreover, they must tell them that leadership is ready to help them ship-shape so that they excel in their roles.

-) Furthermore, in case there is an uptick in the number of employees who put in their papers post-performance appraisal, it is time for the top brass to act swiftly on a mission mode. Though, it is highly unlikely that an employee will call ‘it quits’ after a single bad appraisal review, still, it is extremely important e to make sure that the management reaches out to the employee’s concern to understand the rationale behind their decision and fix the flaws if any.

-) Finally, it is essential to collect the feedback on the appraisal process and be open to suggestions for improving it. The purpose of this is twofold; it will ensure that while participating employees understood the process thoroughly and were aware of the different factors that shaped the results; this would even make the process smooth and seamless.

If the HR team along with the team heads follow these steps diligently without fear or favour, the organization can go on to build on its people’ strength and be successful in retaining the employees who seem to have lost in the transitional phase of a growing organization.