My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology Innovation

The Growing Needs for Investment in Technology to Support Nepal's Economic Transition

Nepal government calls for value investments to support the nation's much needed economic transformation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Growing Needs for Investment in Technology to Support Nepal's Economic Transition
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India’s trade fellow, Nepal has been known for all the ‘disastrous’ reasons around the world. Be it the massive hijack, the massacre of the royal kingdom, the Maoist insurgency or the recent earthquake that almost destroyed the nation of the Himalayas and its infamous low-income economy, Nepal has suffered long enough at the hands of an unstable government.

Moving ahead of its past conflicts, the nation is now looking to position itself as a potential hub for investments for the rest of the world. Landlocked between India and China, the country has high hopes from its neighbours to lend a helping hand to its Hydro Power and Infrastructural scope, something that was apparent at the recently organized Summit on investments.

Tech Advancements

Having penetrated into all major economies, technology can play a significant role in the social transformation of Nepal. "Nepal is in transition now, moving towards giving the higher role to the private sector in terms of taking it as a catalytic source of growth and sustained development process of the country," shared the nation’s Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada.

Despite the recurring tensions and conflicts, Nepal has reduced poverty by 1 per cent every year over the past 20 years, thanks to factors like social mobilization and community participation. "Social transformation is helping the economic transformation in Nepal, but this is incomplete without technological advancement. Hence, Nepal needs investment in technology transfer to support this transition,” Khatiwada stated.

Investment Prospects

Nepal needs an investment of about $20 billion per annum, of which the government and domestic private industry could provide around $5 billion each, requiring the balance $10 billion to come from foreign investors. “We are moving towards giving higher power to the private sector which we also believe will be catalysts for our growth and sustained development of the country,” Khatiwada boasted.

To further facilitate foreign investments, change and flexibility in the policies to accommodate the inflow of the foreign funds as compared to the past policies and rigidness, the current government has serious intentions to offer boundless support to get the reported 15 MOUs signed during the event into actionable implementations.

India Connect

The government of India has been providing development assistance to Nepal, focusing on the creation of infrastructure at the grass-root level, under which various projects have been implemented in the areas of infrastructure, health, water resources, education and rural & community development. Indian entrepreneurs can cash on to the opportunity in these sectors well.

There are multiple networking opportunities available where aspiring entrepreneurs can understand the ecosystem of Nepal better. One such opportunity is Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo & Conclave, a premier exhibition showcasing a myriad mix of international and local franchises from different industries outlining their brand concepts and business operations.

Register for the event here.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology Innovation

Blockchain, A.I., and the Shifting Landscape of Technology

Technology Innovation

Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?

Technology Innovation

10 Technologies That Are Changing the World