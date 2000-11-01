Staying Put

Home Instead Senior Care franchise
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Home isn't just shelter from the rain, but a catalyst for memories. And since the elderly cherish the most memories, it's especially tragic when they're forced to move into expensive, if not suspect, nursing homes. No one knows this better than Paul and Lori Hogan, founders of Home Instead Senior Care.

Since 1994, their Omaha, Nebraska, franchise has helped older people stay at home by offering in-home care, including limited assistance, supervision, light housework and companionship. And there is an added twist: The services are nonmedical, making them pleasantly affordable for those who can manage their own physical needs but still require some assistance.

How did the company come about? Paul cites the demographics of the time: "I targeted [the] huge void in any type of nonmedical senior service." And like most entrepreneurs who've filled a void, they've experienced phenomenal success: Home Instead now claims 244 service offices in 41 states, and 1999 revenues hit $45 million.

Relatives usually contact the franchise, sometimes just for temporary respite. Caregivers are screened, trained, bonded and insured-and usually become friends with their clients, leading to a more permanent relationship. Or, as Lori puts it, "It's almost like watching a flower bloom."

Make The Call

Home Stead Senior Care, (888) 484-5759, www.homeinstead.com

Contact Source

Paul Hogan, 604 N. 109th Ct., Omaha, NE 68154, phogan@homeinstead.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market