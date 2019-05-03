My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Entries Are Open For FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019

Following overwhelming responses from entrepreneurs, the FNB Business Innovation Awards (FNB BIA) have been extended to include two more categories, and now represent the entire business landscape in South Africa.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entries Are Open For FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adding to the Endeavor global category, FNB has further partnered with 10XE and the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) to introduce SME and township entrepreneur categories, respectively. 

Entries for all three categories were officially opened from 01 April 2019

South Africa currently faces several challenges in terms of economic growth and the creation of sustainable jobs, says Mike Vacy-Lyle, FNB Business CEO. FNB firmly believes that with adequate support from both government and the private sector, businesses, both big and small, have the potential to help the country achieve sustainable growth and development.

“FNB BIA celebrates entrepreneurship and recognises business owners who go the extra-mile to constantly innovate, think out of the box and reinvent themselves to remain relevant. Despite testing economic circumstances, these entrepreneurs continue to take risks, while remaining optimistic about growth,” adds Vacy-Lyle.

The FNB Business Innovation Awards are aimed at all businesses, regardless of size, that can demonstrate real innovation with the potential to change the way their respective industries operate.
 
Businesses must exhibit high growth potential and have the capacity to add substantial socio-economic impact on the South African economy. This, partnered with job creation, outstanding business ethics, and goodwill are all among the many factors that will be reviewed by the selection panel. 
 
Successful entries in each category will go through a selection process where the qualifying businesses will be reviewed and assessed by a selection panel, in each of the three categories, before they are shortlisted as FNB BIA Finalists for 2019. 
 
Finalists will get an opportunity to present their businesses to a final judging panel, where a winner per category will be selected.

The winning businesses will each get business development support to the value of R1 million, to help them take their businesses to the next level. The winners will be announced and celebrated as the FNB Business Innovators of the Year 2019 at an esteemed award ceremony.

Entrepreneurs have until 30 June 2019 to submit their entries and they can do so on www.fnbbia.co.za

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Entries Are Open For FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019

News and Trends

SheSays Cape Town Tackles the Subject of Toxic Colleagues

News and Trends

The Impact of Africa's Digital Hospitality Transformation