Entries Are Open For FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019

Following overwhelming responses from entrepreneurs, the FNB Business Innovation Awards (FNB BIA) have been extended to include two more categories, and now represent the entire business landscape in South Africa.

May 3, 2019 2 min read

Adding to the Endeavor global category, FNB has further partnered with 10XE and the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) to introduce SME and township entrepreneur categories, respectively.

Entries for all three categories were officially opened from 01 April 2019

South Africa currently faces several challenges in terms of economic growth and the creation of sustainable jobs, says Mike Vacy-Lyle, FNB Business CEO. FNB firmly believes that with adequate support from both government and the private sector, businesses, both big and small, have the potential to help the country achieve sustainable growth and development.

“FNB BIA celebrates entrepreneurship and recognises business owners who go the extra-mile to constantly innovate, think out of the box and reinvent themselves to remain relevant. Despite testing economic circumstances, these entrepreneurs continue to take risks, while remaining optimistic about growth,” adds Vacy-Lyle.

The FNB Business Innovation Awards are aimed at all businesses, regardless of size, that can demonstrate real innovation with the potential to change the way their respective industries operate.



Businesses must exhibit high growth potential and have the capacity to add substantial socio-economic impact on the South African economy. This, partnered with job creation, outstanding business ethics, and goodwill are all among the many factors that will be reviewed by the selection panel.



Successful entries in each category will go through a selection process where the qualifying businesses will be reviewed and assessed by a selection panel, in each of the three categories, before they are shortlisted as FNB BIA Finalists for 2019.



Finalists will get an opportunity to present their businesses to a final judging panel, where a winner per category will be selected.

The winning businesses will each get business development support to the value of R1 million, to help them take their businesses to the next level. The winners will be announced and celebrated as the FNB Business Innovators of the Year 2019 at an esteemed award ceremony.

Entrepreneurs have until 30 June 2019 to submit their entries and they can do so on www.fnbbia.co.za