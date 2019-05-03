SheSays Cape Town Tackles the Subject of Toxic Colleagues

In collaboration with the Vega School of Brand Leadership, and newly formed Cape Town agency, HelloFCB, an open discussion will take place at the Vega campus at 5.30pm on Thursday 23 May.

As Madeleine Albright once said, “there is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.” Despite evidence that men participate in similar or higher rates of indirect aggression than women, the perception exists that women turn into mean girls at work.

Why, if women experience sexism in the workplace, do they resort to ‘queen bee’ behaviour? This is the ‘pink elephant’ in the room which will be discussed at SheSays Cape Town’s 5th event.

“As always, we choose topics based on direct feedback from attendees who share their ideas in post-event surveys”, explains chapter director, Anelde Greeff. “The topic of toxic colleagues has been a constant, so we welcome the opportunity to unpack this with a hand-picked panel of women in what promises to be another thought-provoking and entertaining evening.”

For its fifth event panel, SheSays Cape Town has brought together a number of industry heavyweights, such as John Brown’s Group Managing and Executive Director, Lani Carstens, HelloFCB’s MD, Robyn Campbell and The Friday Street Club Owner and MD, Emma King. They will be joined by editor-activist Palesa Kgasane (formerly from Between10and5) and 3verse strategic director, Kay Orlandi.

Dealing with toxic colleagues

“Most of us will have to deal with toxic colleagues at some point in our careers, whether it’s a queen bee boss, backstabbing teammate or backchatting junior”, explains panellist Emma King. “The best way to deal with these ‘anti-mentors’ is for women to support women and to build your pack.”

Tickets are free and can be booked on Eventbrite. Join the conversation and keep an eye on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The year 2019 is a sparkling showcase for Vega’s 21st year of existence, a testament to their reason for being and most importantly, a celebration of the remarkable people living the Vega brand.

“Vega is a brand that supports a culture of learning to find your purpose. Diversity is incredibly important to us, which is why we’ve been following the SheSays Cape Town chapter with interest. It creates a much-needed forum for career issues and sharing ideas that could propel women’s careers. We are delighted to host this topical discussion at Vega”, adds Dr Carla Enslin, National Head of Strategy and New Business Development.



