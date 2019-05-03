My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

SheSays Cape Town Tackles the Subject of Toxic Colleagues

In collaboration with the Vega School of Brand Leadership, and newly formed Cape Town agency, HelloFCB, an open discussion will take place at the Vega campus at 5.30pm on Thursday 23 May.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SheSays Cape Town Tackles the Subject of Toxic Colleagues
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As Madeleine Albright once said, “there is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.” Despite evidence that men participate in similar or higher rates of indirect aggression than women, the perception exists that women turn into mean girls at work. 

Why, if women experience sexism in the workplace, do they resort to ‘queen bee’ behaviour? This is the ‘pink elephant’ in the room which will be discussed at SheSays Cape Town’s 5th event. 

“As always, we choose topics based on direct feedback from attendees who share their ideas in post-event surveys”, explains chapter director, Anelde Greeff. “The topic of toxic colleagues has been a constant, so we welcome the opportunity to unpack this with a hand-picked panel of women in what promises to be another thought-provoking and entertaining evening.” 

For its fifth event panel, SheSays Cape Town has brought together a number of industry heavyweights, such as John Brown’s Group Managing and Executive Director, Lani Carstens, HelloFCB’s MD, Robyn Campbell and The Friday Street Club Owner and MD, Emma King. They will be joined by editor-activist Palesa Kgasane (formerly from Between10and5) and 3verse strategic director, Kay Orlandi.

Dealing with toxic colleagues

“Most of us will have to deal with toxic colleagues at some point in our careers, whether it’s a queen bee boss, backstabbing teammate or backchatting junior”, explains panellist Emma King. “The best way to deal with these ‘anti-mentors’ is for women to support women and to build your pack.”

Tickets are free and can be booked on Eventbrite. Join the conversation and keep an eye on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

The year 2019 is a sparkling showcase for Vega’s 21st year of existence, a testament to their reason for being and most importantly, a celebration of the remarkable people living the Vega brand.

“Vega is a brand that supports a culture of learning to find your purpose. Diversity is incredibly important to us, which is why we’ve been following the SheSays Cape Town chapter with interest. It creates a much-needed forum for career issues and sharing ideas that could propel women’s careers. We are delighted to host this topical discussion at Vega”, adds Dr Carla Enslin, National Head of Strategy and New Business Development.


Related: 11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Entries Are Open For FNB Business Innovation Awards 2019

News and Trends

SheSays Cape Town Tackles the Subject of Toxic Colleagues

News and Trends

The Impact of Africa's Digital Hospitality Transformation