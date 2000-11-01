Kodak Moment

Consider yourself an amateur photographer? Here's a cool new camera to check out.

Love taking pictures wherever you go? Now there's a cool accessory that transforms your Palm Pilot into a digital camera-and using it is a snap. The PalmPix from Kodak (www.kodak.com) easily attaches to the bottom of your Palm Pilot. Once you're hooked up and ready to go, the PalmPix's serial connector lets you frame, take, review and transfer pictures. You've even got a 2x digital zoom to help you get nice and close. Just push your Palm's datebook button (which acts as your shutter), and voila! Insta-pics!

Only as bug as a 1-inch stack of business cards, you can take this baby anywhere. And at $179, you can be snapping those holiday (or product) photos in no time.

Heather Lloyd-Martin (heather@successwks.com) is the owner of SuccessWorks, a new media copywriting firm. A recovering crisis junkie, she prefers to avoid stress whenever possible.