The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

The timepieces in this range feature a neo-classical style.

May 4, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At this year’s annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie watch and jewelry show, Audemars Piguet presented the much-awaited Code 11.59 collection.

Embodying the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s craftsmanship, the timepieces in this range feature a neo-classical style, and a wide selection of six in-house calibres, including the Code 11.59 Selfwinding, the Selfwinding Chronograph, the Code 11.59 Perpetual Calendar, the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon, the Tourbillon Openworked, and the Minute Repeater Supersonnerie. All models come in a versatile 41mm diameter, with the collection designed consciously to cater to both men and women.

Related: The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer