Beauty And The Lease

You can get almost anything you want to start your business from a leasing company. But is it really the way to go?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Finances preventing you from launching or expanding your business? Leasing may be the answer. Today's leasing companies supply virtually everything-from cars, trucks, office equipment and furniture to machinery, computers, communications devices and store fixtures. Qualifying for equipment leasing is generally easier than getting approved for a loan, and terms are usually more flexible.

But is leasing right for you? First consider the cost (the difference between buying and leasing), then evaluate the pros and cons of each method. Leasing lets you get and use equipment you can't afford to buy, reducing your upfront cash outlay. However, your ultimate cost over the life of the asset may greatly exceed the purchase price, had you opted to buy.

But ask yourself this: Will having use of that equipment generate income that offsets any long-term cost differential? If your option is financing the purchase of equipment, you must factor in any financing costs. Leasing generally requires no down payment.

Additional advantages of leasing include:

  • Tax deductions of lease payments
  • The value of maintenance and repair provided by the lessor
  • The ability to upgrade equipment to meet your changing needs
  • The improved appearance of your balance sheet (if leased assets are excluded)
  • No restrictions on your ability to borrow additional funds

Then there's the other side of the leasing coin (even beyond the higher costs that a thorough cash analysis will reveal):

  • You have no equity in leased equipment-although you might consider negotiating a purchase option, crediting part of the lease payments toward the purchase price.
  • You probably can't cancel the agreement, so you're committed to making payments for the entire period, whether you use the equipment or not.
  • While you may write off payments, you can't deduct the depreciation.

Bottom line: Leasing is more expensive over the life of the asset, but you have immediate access to equipment with little upfront investment, thereby freeing up cash for other expenses and investments. Carefully weigh the benefits and the drawbacks before signing that lease.

Paul DeCeglie (deceglie@smallbizmail.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

Make A List

If you decide to lease equipment, keep these points in mind:

  • Deal only with reputable leasing companies. Visit their offices, and call other customers about service, reliability and responsiveness. Ask the Better Business Bureau and others about past complaints.
  • Demand full disclosure of all taxes, service charges and fees.
  • Have your attorney or accountant review any agreement before you sign. Request a copy of the contract and all documents at the time of signing-do not accept that a copy will be sent to you later.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market