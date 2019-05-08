Builders Debuts New Store Prototype At Builders Warehouse Boksburg

Builders has developed a new store prototype which debuts at Builders Warehouse Boksburg. Dubbed The Store of The Future, this new store features a technologically advanced design and a bouquet of services that simplify customer's lives.

May 8, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Builders has digitised its in-store retail experience by offering free WIFI and installing 44 high definition screens throughout the new Boksburg store. These digital and physical displays give customers the ability to order in store, order within specific departments and shop the extended range of products.

Customers can also view promotions, search for product information and inspirational DIY content, as well as allow customers to watch ‘how to videos’.

As an early implementer of an effective digital strategy in its sector, Builders continues to capitalise on the demands of customers who want a seamless, slick integrated shopping experience. As such Builders is one of the first African retailers to introduce a 3D printing service making this fairly new technology accessible to the public.

The Boksburg store offers an extended range of 3D printing services that open a world of possibilities for individuals and businesses. Prototyping, domestic replacement parts and modelling requirements are just some of the examples of what is now within reach for Builders customers.

Assisting customers with home improvement projects

Builders now offers design and installation services. Customers can use these services for projects that require professional expertise, such as kitchen and bathroom remodelling, or to get their air conditioners, ceiling fans and other products sold at Builders installed.

This new design promises a more versatile retail experience by offering shoppers a wide range of in-store services, eliminating shoppers’ need to trek between a slew of physical shops to make informed decisions about their DIY, home improvement and construction needs.

Related: #7 Retail Trends You Can't Afford to Miss