It's Your Life

Review of <i>Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties</i>

November 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Did you miss the economic boom of the last decade? Many younger people did-particularly students, graduates with huge college loans and entrepreneurs saddled with massive credit card debts. Even if your business prospered, you may have been too busy to focus on personal financial planning.

Financial planner Beth Kobliner lays out these and other issues in the revised Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties (Fireside Books, $13, www.kobliner.com), where she helps readers chart a course to wealth. The book has been expanded to cover Roth IRAs, debit cards, online investing, student loan deductibility and 100 new financial Web sites. Unlike other handbooks on personal finance, this one focuses on what young people need to know about money matters, providing a much-needed crash course for Gen X and Gen Y.

Paul DeCeglie is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.