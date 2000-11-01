My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Balancing Your Portfolio With Bonds

The pros and cons of investing in bonds
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

When financial advisors recommend maintaining a balanced portfolio, they don't mean investing 50 percent of your funds in a high-tech software firm and the other half in an Internet start-up. While that combination may have provided handsome returns at the end of the last decade, we're back in Kansas now, Toto, and it's time for a reality check.

Balance means diversification-stocks, bonds, cash-as a hedge against volatility. One investment option we've all heard of but know little about is high-yield municipal bonds. Municipal debt typically involves not-for-profit entities issuing debt for public projects or municipalities issuing debt backed by its taxing authority. In essence, they are debt securities that are issued to finance hospitals, utilities, airports and other essential facilities. Subsequently, municipal bonds, by serving a public purpose, have an underlying strength that helps explain why munis have shown a lower default rate over time compared to corporate debt.

Nevertheless, there are risks associated with high-yield municipal bonds. First of all, there is the risk that an issuer will become unable to pay its debt obligations. Then there is the chance that a bond's price will fall as interest rates rise. And finally, there's the lingering fear of not being able to find a buyer for bonds at or near the fair market value. Such risks can be tempered, however, by investing in professionally managed high-yield municipal bond funds. You can buy high-yield municipal bonds from any registered broker/dealer; just make sure you deal only with those who specialize in high-yield munis.

Consult with your investment or tax advisor before buying municipal or any other bonds to ensure the investment meets your financial objectives. For further information, contact The Bond Market Association (www.bondmarkets.com).

Paul DeCeglie (deceglie@smallbizmail.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Finance

5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Finance

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy