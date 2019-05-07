Afrobytes Joins Forces With Station F To Offer Additional Support For Start-ups

On May 15th 2019, Station F, the world's largest startup campus, will host for the first time Afrobytes, an international marketplace that brings together innovative companies wishing to accelerate their strategy in African markets.

May 7, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Now in its fourth edition, Afrobytes brings together, the best of the innovation ecosystems of English-speaking and French-speaking Africa, to exchange with actors from Europe, the United States and Asia. Since 2016, Afrobytes has hosted Global Tech giants including Paypal, Alibaba, Vodafone, Orange, Google, Facebook, Eutelsat, Kaspersky, SAP, and many more.

Through its proprietary format, called "Pitch My Country", Afrobytes will drill down into six key African markets, namely, Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. These countries will be pitched by high-growth startups curated by Afrobytes’ local partners.

Equally, the top 10 startups in French-speaking Africa from the World Bank's all-new Africa Excelle programme will benefit from this platform to raise funds from investors.

What you can expert in 2019

This year, Afrobytes will present its 2019 cohort, whose numerus clausus is fixed at 3 startups per year. The 2019 Cohort features:

Authgate - A payment solutions coupling Fintech and IoT for businesses - South Africa

- A payment solutions coupling Fintech and IoT for businesses - South Africa Kahawa1893 - A premium brand of coffee made 100% traceable thanks to Blockchain - Kenya / Silicon Valley

- A premium brand of coffee made 100% traceable thanks to Blockchain - Kenya / Silicon Valley Zayride - A future unicorn of intelligent transport on a market of 110 million inhabitants - Ethiopia

Founders Haweya Mohamed and Ammin Youssouf are pleased to announce that this year, Afrobytes joins Startup Sesame, the exclusive network of startup conferences in Europe, plugging into an ecosystem of the best European tech conferences, from Slush to TNW Conference, 4YFN, Hello Tomorrow, Pioneers and France Digitale.

More than ever, Afrobytes is positioned as a strategic bridge between the stakeholders of the new and the actors eager to address the needs of the world’s youngest, largest population, the continent of the future.

Join the movement on May 15th in Paris

When: 09:00 to 20:00

Where: @Station F, 5 Parvis Alan Turing, 75013 Paris

Check out this video from Afrobytes 2018