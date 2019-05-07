The Directors Event Proudly Presented By The Sunday Times In Partnership With BCX

BCX is the headline partner for the fifth edition of The Directors Event, presented in association with the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards.

The Directors Event attracts an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives and is aptly referred to as ‘SA’s biggest board meeting,’ where industry leaders unpack major issues affecting the country’s economy via moderated panel discussions.

“As a proudly South African business, we aspire to make an impactful contribution to our society. The Directors Event brings the business community together, to help find solutions to our country’s challenges. We are honoured to partner with Sunday Times to help facilitate these vital discussions,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer at BCX.

“With this being election year, it is an especially exciting time to be exploring policies, possibilities, and joint visions and ventures that are geared towards propelling South Africa forward. The support of an engaged partner like BCX is crucial in bringing such conversations into the broader public arena," says Taryn Westoby, Head of Tiso Blackstar Events.

Topics that will come under discussion at this year’s conference include:

SA politics and the economy: What to expect post-elections 2019

Digital transformation: Developing South Africa’s economy through inclusive technology innovation

Youth employment and entrepreneurship: Securing SA’s future

