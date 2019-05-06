My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Swallowed AirPod Still Works After...Retrieval

If this was a review, these AirPods would definitely earn a passing grade.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Swallowed AirPod Still Works After...Retrieval
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Have you ever used Find My iPhone only to discover that AirPod you misplaced is actually in your stomach? Probably not, but that's exactly what happened to Ben Hsu.

As The Daily Mail reports, Hsu fell sleep while wearing his AirPods ($199.00 at Amazon) but woke up to discover only one remained in his ear. The other had mysteriously disappeared and he couldn't find it anywhere near his sleeping location. That's when he turned to Find My iPhone, which is automatically setup for locating lost AirPods.

The tracking app informed Hsu that the missing AirPod was still in his room, but without a specific location he continued to struggle to find it, so he opted for an audio hint. It's possible to have the AirPods play a sound as long as they are connected via Bluetooth, and sure enough the missing AirPod retained its wireless link as Hsu started hearing a beep coming from his stomach.

Clearly, Hsu had managed to swallow the AirPod as he slept and had little in the way of options now except to wait and let nature take its course. That's what the doctors at Kaohsiung Municipal United Hospital told him as they handed Hsu a laxative.

You'd expect a journey through the hostile environment that is the human gut would render the AirPod useless, but Hsu's experience shows otherwise. The following day, Hsu was in a train station when the laxative's effect was felt and Hsu bravely went searching for his lost little gadget. What he recovered (and hopefully washed thoroughly) was a fully-working AirPod with 41 percent of its battery life left.

It would be unwise for anyone to attempt this on purpose, but it's reassuring to know how hard-wearing Apple's wireless earbuds are if the worst does indeed happen.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones

Apple

Apple TV+ Subscribers Can Expect Ad-free Original Shows and Movies This Fall

Apple

Apple Quietly Announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and Refreshed iPad Mini