These Online Courses Can Help You to 'Always Be Closing'

Crafting the perfect pitch at the right time to the right person is essential for your company’s financial stability. To rake in cash, you have to research your target demographic to funnel customers to your site. You’ve also got to have a steady stream of reliable clients and build lasting relationships with other businesses. If you don’t think of yourself as a selling machine, the four courses in The Ultimate Sales Mastery Bundle will turn you into a pro in no time for $39.

Stress-Free Selling with John Jantsch

This class teaches you strategies on landing more sales and bringing in more cash. Marketing consultant and best-selling author John Jantsch lets you in on tricks of the trade. You’ll discover how to leverage customers’ reliance on internet research and word-of-mouth recommendations and turn those into dollar signs. Jantsch’s Sales Hourglass process also shows you how to clearly educate customers about your offerings for smarter leads and higher conversions.

Sales, Sales, Sales. with Tamara Lackey

Photographer and non-profit founder Tamara Lackey covers the nuts and bolts of selling in this must-take class. Her course is all about building client relationships that will pay off for years. She’ll show you how to maintain a consistently high sales average across multiple verticals, boost your energy and overcome self-doubt.

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Pitching Clients Getting Sales with Peter Corbett

iStrategy Labs founder Peter Corbett uses his years of experience in digital marketing to help you pitch more strategically for higher profits. You’ll cover how to prospect new clients and perfectly tailor each pitch through his step-by-step system. He also tells you how to think big and land larger clients once you’re off and running.

Book Yourself Solid & Get More Clients with Michael Port

Marketing guru Michael Port showcases his Book Yourself Solid System in this class. He tells small business owners how to book more clients and create long-lasting, profitable relationships. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of your clients’ needs, explore new ways to reach out to referral partners and find out how to find ideal clients that energize and inspire you.