My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting 2019: Innovation and Technology at the Heart of the Debate

The Africa CEO Forum extends its commitment to the advancement of women's leadership by organising the second edition of the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting in Paris on June 17 and 18.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting 2019: Innovation and Technology at the Heart of the Debate
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Africa CEO Forum will host 250 high-level African women leaders to discuss the role of women in science, and the effects of the 4th Industrial Revolution on their businesses.

As the forum further extends its commitment to promoting female leadership, the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting epitomises the organisation's belief that African women leaders can be a powerful lever for the continent's transformation.

Hosted for the first time in Paris in July 2018, the event brought together more than 150 of the most influential women in Africa's private sector, culminating in the creation of the Women in Business Network, the first pan-African women's influence network.

The impact of new technologies on the business world

At a time when only a minority of decision-making positions in Africa's science and innovation sectors are held by women, this second edition of the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting will focus on the impact of new technologies on the business world, as well as the role of women in science and technology.

From artificial intelligence to robotics and Internet of Things: it's vital to prioritise scientific research in order to accelerate growth and meet the continent's many needs in fields as diverse as agriculture, health, energy and finance.

250 African female leaders - heads of private companies and public institutions, managers of multinational companies and consulting firms active in Africa - will discuss these topics in interactive sessions. During the two-day event, they will also share ideas during inspirational masterclasses and practical workshops aimed at developing their leadership skills.

High-level African women leaders slated to take part in the debates include:

  • Elisabeth Medou Badang, VP and Spokesperson for the MEA Zone, Orange
  • Cathia Lawson-Hall, Head of Financial Institutions Group for Africa, Société Générale
  • Lucy Quist, Co-founder, Executive Women Network
  • Toyin Sanni, CEO, Emerging Africa Group
  • Anta Babacar Ngom, Executive Director, SEDIMA
  • Habiba Laklalech, Deputy CEO, Royal Air Maroc
  • Nadia Fettah, CEO, Saham Finances
  • Ibukun Awosika, President, First Bank of Nigeria
  • Massogbé Touré, President, SITA
  • Françoise Remarck, Chair of the Board of Directors, Canal+ Côte d'Ivoire and Martine Coffi-Studer, Chair of the Board of Directors, Bolloré Côte d'Ivoire. 

Related: How To Access Funding As A Woman Entrepreneur In South Africa

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Apply Now: Startup School Online Course

News and Trends

Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting 2019: Innovation and Technology at the Heart of the Debate

News and Trends

African Insurance and UN Leaders Meet in Lagos to Drive Collaborative Action For Sustainable Development