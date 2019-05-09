Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting 2019: Innovation and Technology at the Heart of the Debate

The Africa CEO Forum extends its commitment to the advancement of women's leadership by organising the second edition of the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting in Paris on June 17 and 18.

May 9, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Africa CEO Forum will host 250 high-level African women leaders to discuss the role of women in science, and the effects of the 4th Industrial Revolution on their businesses.

As the forum further extends its commitment to promoting female leadership, the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting epitomises the organisation's belief that African women leaders can be a powerful lever for the continent's transformation.

Hosted for the first time in Paris in July 2018, the event brought together more than 150 of the most influential women in Africa's private sector, culminating in the creation of the Women in Business Network, the first pan-African women's influence network.

The impact of new technologies on the business world

At a time when only a minority of decision-making positions in Africa's science and innovation sectors are held by women, this second edition of the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting will focus on the impact of new technologies on the business world, as well as the role of women in science and technology.

From artificial intelligence to robotics and Internet of Things: it's vital to prioritise scientific research in order to accelerate growth and meet the continent's many needs in fields as diverse as agriculture, health, energy and finance.

250 African female leaders - heads of private companies and public institutions, managers of multinational companies and consulting firms active in Africa - will discuss these topics in interactive sessions. During the two-day event, they will also share ideas during inspirational masterclasses and practical workshops aimed at developing their leadership skills.

High-level African women leaders slated to take part in the debates include:

Elisabeth Medou Badang, VP and Spokesperson for the MEA Zone, Orange

Cathia Lawson-Hall, Head of Financial Institutions Group for Africa, Société Générale

Lucy Quist, Co-founder, Executive Women Network

Toyin Sanni, CEO, Emerging Africa Group

Anta Babacar Ngom, Executive Director, SEDIMA

Habiba Laklalech, Deputy CEO, Royal Air Maroc

Nadia Fettah, CEO, Saham Finances

Ibukun Awosika, President, First Bank of Nigeria

Massogbé Touré, President, SITA

Françoise Remarck, Chair of the Board of Directors, Canal+ Côte d'Ivoire and Martine Coffi-Studer, Chair of the Board of Directors, Bolloré Côte d'Ivoire.

Related: How To Access Funding As A Woman Entrepreneur In South Africa