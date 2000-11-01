Take A Tour

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

For the big adventure-seeking, golf-loving day-tripper, boy, have we got the thing for you. If you're tired of the manicured, rolling greens of your hometown golf course and crave a more exotic setting, Global Golf Tours.com Inc. can get you started. Even if you're a first-time overseas traveler, Global Golf Tours has you covered. They locate the coolest spots in the world for you to tee off and soak in the nightlife, arranging tours for any size group. How about Bangkok? Their two-week package includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, breakfast, ground transportation, and eight to 10 days of golfing madness. Or maybe you'd like the Thai-Military Jungle Tour, where you learn jungle survival skills and spend your nights training with the Thai-Military Special Forces? Go ahead and visit www.globalgolftours.com if you don't believe us. Tour prices start at $2,795.

