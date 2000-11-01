Get A Clue

Log on Sharpman.com to learn how to be a smooth operator

Single, dull, boring chaps can now drastically improve their stoic demeanors and start on the path toward coolness by logging on to the weekly information provider SharpMan.com. Here, you'll find clear and useful articles detailing everything from how to dress and groom to how to decorate your pad and meet "SharpWomen." SharpMan.com also provides an interactive feedback service that allows guests to send in individual queries and receive personal responses. Geared toward the 18-to-49 professional male, Sharpman.com provides a life manual for the truly clueless.