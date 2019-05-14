My Queue

News and Trends

Paratus And Dololo Collaborate On Entrepreneurial Incubation Hub

Paratus Namibia, part of the Paratus Africa Group, has partnered with Dololo to become the connectivity sponsor of DoBox, a project that aims to connect entrepreneurs to the world.
2 min read
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dololo is developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Namibia, its mission is to empower future generations by providing spaces and supporting networks that enable entrepreneurs to solve real world problems. It also provides services to forward-looking companies and institutions and connects them to young talent by facilitating Internal Innovation Workshops, events and training.

Co-founder and CEO of Dololo Tim Wucher is excited to have a dynamic company such as Paratus join the project as a connectivity sponsor. “We welcome their enthusiasm to support Dololo by connecting entrepreneurs at DoBox to the world through fiber-fast access to the Internet.”

As a privately-owned entrepreneurial telecoms business, Paratus fully understands the needs of the entrepreneur to access technology in order to grow the economy of Namibia. It has a physical presence in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia and provides connectivity services to more than 20 African countries.

A gateway to future economic growth

Paratus Namibia managing director Andrew Hall says Namibia has its fair share of challenges being a developing country. “Our entrepreneurs are a gateway to future growth of our economy.

“We recognise the difficulties that face our entrepreneurs but are confident that through our collaboration with Dololo, we can bridge the gap of access to technology and the Internet,” he explains.

According to Barney Harmse, Paratus Group CEO, Paratus was born from the vision of handful of entrepreneurs that decided to make a stand in Africa. “Needless to say, those entrepreneurs are still employed in the group across the regions and that speaks of our pride and commitment to the dream.”

“Namibia is our home and we are proud of the infrastructure that we have built and will continue to build under economic difficulty in the region,” he stresses.

It is through entrepreneurial mindsets that Paratus is able to deliver products and services across Africa and has helped take the lead of expanding connectivity infrastructure across the African territory.

