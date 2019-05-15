Cogo People Analytics Presents Rectech'19

RecTech'19, taking place in Cape Town on the 23rd of July 2019 and in Johannesburg on the 29th of July, which will showcase numerous contemporary Proudly South African Recruitment Technology Solutions.

May 15, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cogo People Analytics is proud to bring RecTech’19 to Cape Town and Johannesburg for the first time. RecTech’19 was borne from the need for South African Recruitment Technology companies to showcase their products to the public. Delegates will be amazed by the innovative and market leading Recruitment Technology solutions currently on offer by South African owned and based companies.



The EXPO offers an exhibition hall with breakaway sessions so that delegates can watch live demos of the Technology in action.

The Cape Town takes place on 23 July 2019 at the Century City Convention Centre and the Johannesburg event on 29 July 2019 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, Melrose Arch. Tickets prices start at R125 and can be purchased through Quicket and from Cogopeople.com/rectech19

"Recruitment Technology is advancing at a rapid pace. HR professionals need to stay up to date regarding the latest Tech that can help them find Talent better and faster. This is exactly why RecTech’19 was created,” says Jaen Beelders, one of the Founding Members of Cogo.



Cogo People Analytics South Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence Company solely dedicated to Human Resources. Cogo aims to provide data intelligence to empower organisations to more effectively and efficiently manage human capital through analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Related: AI Is Changing How We Do Business – Even In South Africa