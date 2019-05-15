My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Cogo People Analytics Presents Rectech'19

RecTech'19, taking place in Cape Town on the 23rd of July 2019 and in Johannesburg on the 29th of July, which will showcase numerous contemporary Proudly South African Recruitment Technology Solutions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cogo People Analytics Presents Rectech'19
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cogo People Analytics is proud to bring RecTech’19 to Cape Town and Johannesburg for the first time. RecTech’19 was borne from the need for South African Recruitment Technology companies to showcase their products to the public. Delegates will be amazed by the innovative and market leading Recruitment Technology solutions currently on offer by South African owned and based companies.
 
The EXPO offers an exhibition hall with breakaway sessions so that delegates can watch live demos of the Technology in action.

The Cape Town takes place on 23 July 2019 at the Century City Convention Centre and the Johannesburg event on 29 July 2019 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, Melrose Arch. Tickets prices start at R125 and can be purchased through Quicket and from Cogopeople.com/rectech19

"Recruitment Technology is advancing at a rapid pace. HR professionals need to stay up to date regarding the latest Tech that can help them find Talent better and faster. This is exactly why RecTech’19 was created,” says Jaen Beelders, one of the Founding Members of Cogo.
 
Cogo People Analytics South Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence Company solely dedicated to Human Resources. Cogo aims to provide data intelligence to empower organisations to more effectively and efficiently manage human capital through analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Related: AI Is Changing How We Do Business – Even In South Africa

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Paratus And Dololo Collaborate On Entrepreneurial Incubation Hub

News and Trends

The National Empowerment Fund Showcasing R200 Million Worth Of Investment At Africa's Travel Indaba

News and Trends

SA's Top Start-Ups To Compete For R10 Million In Investment Funding & Acceleration