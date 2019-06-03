The Kasinomic Revolution with GG Alcock

Blind spots. We all have a blind spot and it's shaped exactly like us. In Africa, blind spots are everywhere, yet for some reason, we do not see what often lies right in front of us. Enter the Kasinomic revolution.

The KasiNomic Revolution is a murmur in the streets, a grassroots economic rising which has grown organically despite government and business regulation, and which is the future of African economic activity.

It's a giant of an economy that dwarfs that of the formal economy in size, yet for many entrepreneurs who play in the formal economy space, we are not aware that it even exists and even less is known about how to capitalise on it.

GG Alcock is an international best-selling author, whose books cast a light on the Kasi sector and its inner workings for the first time. If you haven’t heard of Kasinomics before, don’t worry because neither had I, so prepare to have your mind blown:

