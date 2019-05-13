How to Use Instagram For Your Business

The best way to get your audience to engage with you is through user-generated content

May 13, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Instagram has a worldwide presence with over 1 billion active users every month. People are on Instagram to socialize, get inspired, and grow their business. Today, if someone has to look for wedding ideas, there’s no better platform than Instagram. From heena mehndi designs to designer lehengas, Instagram brings to you everything you need to host a big fat Indian Wedding.

Not just individuals, brands too, are leveraging the power of the internet to connect with others and start conversations on this visual-first platform, Instagram. Soon after learning that businesses are embracing the power of Instagram to strengthen their digital presence, Instagram added the feature of creating a business account or switching from a personal account to a business account.

What is a Business Account?

Instagram business accounts allow brands to be recognized as a business while offering analytic tools that will help them measure their marketing success.

So, How Exactly Can You Unlock Instagram’s Potential to Boost Your Business?

Be Real:

Today, we follow at least one brand or an influencer because of their content, opinions, or style of talking, isn’t it? One of the top reasons why people follow brands and influencers is because of their realness. Brands who choose to be frank are more likely to get engagement. For a brand that in the wedding industry, showing real brides and Indian wedding sets can be far more appealing and relatable than purchased stock images.

Try Different Formats:

Instagram allows your brand to play with creativity and communicate smartly. The audience on Instagram is evolved and hence, likes content that is interesting, insightful, and creative. By using newer and innovative content formats, you can reach out to newer audience organically. A/B testing is the way to figure which formats work in your favour. But make sure while trying new formats, you must maintain your brand identity consistently. For example, if you are creating an IGTV video, make sure you retain your brand’s fonts and colours.

Some of the formats that brands ought to use include, Insta stories, IGTV, Insta grids, video posts, etc. For example, Sabhyasachi recently used the Instagrid format to launch his new bridal wear collection.

Use Instagram’s Analytics Tool:

You can boost your brand posts using Instagram’s promotions to reach out to a more relevant audience. In today’s time, Instagram promotions are considered as one of the most inexpensive ways to speak to your relevant audience. By doing so, you not just reach out to the right audience, but you can also measure the impact of your campaign. By using Instagram’s analytics tool, you can tell whether your marketing strategy is working or not. Moreover, you can get other actionable insights such as what type of content is being consumed the most by your audience, what is the ideal time to post on Instagram, which format works best for your business profile, etc.

Engage With Audience Through User-Generated Content:

Needless to say, communication is a two-way street. Our audience just listening to what we have to say is not enough. You, as a brand, need to understand what your audience has to say. The best way to get your audience to engage with you is through user-generated content. One way of showing that you value your audience is by sharing curated content that is shared by your audience. Another reason why user-generated content works for brands is that consumers find UGC more trustworthy. Research reveals that 47% of Millennials trust UGC over branded content.

Hosting a contest is one of the simplest ways of generating UGC. You can even collaborate with various social media influencers to get user-generated content. Especially, when it comes to wedding business, contests can be around sharing their best wedding shot, sharing their wedding story, or as simple as tagging their ‘Team Bride’ Squad.

Have a Clear CTA:

Let’s hear the truth, your brand is on Instagram for a reason. It could be because you want to drive sales, drive traffic to your website, or drive inquiries. Whatever your call to action (CTA) is, be clear about it. Don’t have multiple CTAs, as it could lead to confusion in the minds of your audience. If your CTA is driving traffic to your website, then make sure your website is mobile-optimized. This leads to seamless user experience and thus, increases the chances of conversion.

Manage Your Online Reputation:

Users like brands who respond to their comments and messages. Have one dedicated person to respond to the queries. Personalize your replies to let your audience know that it is not an automated response, the brand actually cares about them and listens to what they have to say.

With these tips, you will be able to create an agile Instagram marketing plan that will help you achieve your marketing objectives. If you have any more tips that have helped your brand make its mark on Instagram, let us know in the comments’ section below.