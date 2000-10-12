Rejected? Dust Yourself Off And Try Again

Tips on alternate routes when marketing efforts hit a roadblock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who hasn't dreamed of inventing the next bestselling gadget on the block, then successfully convincing a big-name retailer like Wal-Mart to carry the product? What happens when that dream is dashed and you're forced to move on?

Among other considerations, large retailers have to know someone's got the financial and manufacturing capability to supply the quantity they need. This can be hard to prove when you're just starting out. But there are always alternatives. Read these tips for finding other avenues to market your product when the big players say no:

  • Find a sales agent or distributor whose national infrastructure is large enough to ply your product to small retailers on a large scale.
  • Set up exhibits at industry trade shows. This is a great way to network and gain exposure for your product.
  • Discover other uses for the product or complementary items you could package it with to increase its marketability.

